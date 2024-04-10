New Kia Sorento facelift: UK prices and specs revealed for updated SUV with EV9 overtones

Kia has announced pricing for its heavily updated Sorento seven-seat family SUV. The revised model is being launched in the UK with three powertrain options, each of them available in three trim levels.

These powertrain options include a 2.0-litre diesel with 190bhp, and a pair of models powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The first is a hybrid, which produces 212bhp, and the second is a plug-in hybrid that has 249bhp and can travel around 30 miles on electricity alone. All versions are automatic only (six speeds in the petrol-based cars, eight in the diesel) and have an on-demand four-wheel drive system

Each of the three trim levels is extensively equipped, with even the base £41,995 ‘2’ model featuring full LED head and tail-lights, electrically folding and heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a smart entry system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

It also gets front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera, and features a spread of active safety gear, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Step up to the £46,195 ‘3’ model and you’ll pick up extras like a set of 19-inch wheels, higher-spec ‘ice cube’ LED headlights, electric seats, 360-parking cameras and self-levelling rear suspension for those keen on towing.

The top-spec ‘4’ model brings in more comprehensive luxury elements, such as a panoramic roof, Nappa-leather trim, ventilated seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a head-up display and fingerprint access so drivers can set their own personal preferences. This brings the price up to £50,695 for the diesel, which is the cheapest powertrain available.

Hybrid models represent a £1,000 increase over the diesel, regardless of the trim level, while the plug-ins cost a further £4,300 above that. For now, the Kia Sorento offers a large amount of space and technology for the price, but is undercut by admittedly smaller rivals like the SEAT Terraco or Skoda Kodiaq. The real threat, however, will be from within, when Hyundai’s new Santa Fe arrives later this year.

Do you like the Sorento's new look? Tell us in the comments section below...