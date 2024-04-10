Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Sorento facelift: UK prices and specs revealed for updated SUV with EV9 overtones

Kia's new-look seven-seater starts from £41,995, and it's available with hybrid, plug-in or diesel power

by: Shane Wilkinson
10 Apr 2024
2024 Kia Sorento - front 3/4 static15

Kia has announced pricing for its heavily updated Sorento seven-seat family SUV. The revised model is being launched in the UK with three powertrain options, each of them available in three trim levels. 

These powertrain options include a 2.0-litre diesel with 190bhp, and a pair of models powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The first is a hybrid, which produces 212bhp, and the second is a plug-in hybrid that has 249bhp and can travel around 30 miles on electricity alone. All versions are automatic only (six speeds in the petrol-based cars, eight in the diesel) and have an on-demand four-wheel drive system

Advertisement - Article continues below

Each of the three trim levels is extensively equipped, with even the base £41,995 ‘2’ model featuring full LED head and tail-lights, electrically folding and heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a smart entry system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display.

2024 Kia Sorento - dashboard15

It also gets front and rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera, and features a spread of active safety gear, such as autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. 

Step up to the £46,195 ‘3’ model and you’ll pick up extras like a set of 19-inch wheels, higher-spec ‘ice cube’ LED headlights, electric seats, 360-parking cameras and self-levelling rear suspension for those keen on towing. 

The top-spec ‘4’ model brings in more comprehensive luxury elements, such as a panoramic roof, Nappa-leather trim, ventilated seats, a power-adjustable steering column, a head-up display and fingerprint access so drivers can set their own personal preferences. This brings the price up to £50,695 for the diesel, which is the cheapest powertrain available. 

Hybrid models represent a £1,000 increase over the diesel, regardless of the trim level, while the plug-ins cost a further £4,300 above that. For now, the Kia Sorento offers a large amount of space and technology for the price, but is undercut by admittedly smaller rivals like the SEAT Terraco or Skoda Kodiaq. The real threat, however, will be from within, when Hyundai’s new Santa Fe arrives later this year. 

Do you like the Sorento's new look? Tell us in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Kia Sorento 2024 review: a good car just got even better
Kia Sorento - front
Road tests

New Kia Sorento 2024 review: a good car just got even better

The popular seven-seat Kia Sorento SUV gets a new look, and a lower starting price
10 Apr 2024
Best cheap 4x4s and SUVs
Best cheap 4X4 and SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Best cheap 4x4s and SUVs

Need an SUV on a tight budget? Take a look at these used car bargains
5 Apr 2024
Top 10 best 7-seater cars to buy 2024
Best 7-seater cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best 7-seater cars to buy 2024

We pick the best seven-seat cars that provide the most practicality across a wide range of price points
23 Jan 2024
Best used large SUVs and 4x4s 2024
Best used large SUVs and 4x4s - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used large SUVs and 4x4s 2024

The best used large SUVs and 4x4s in the business offer space, practicality, performance and low running costs
9 Jan 2024

Most Popular

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’
Opinion - Triumph
Opinion

‘It’s time for BMW to relaunch Triumph, and Rishi Sunak should help’

Mike Rutherford thinks there needs to be more British car companies selling sensibly priced cars on the world stage
7 Apr 2024
New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Frontera is a family-friendly SUV priced to worry rivals

Vauxhall’s value-focused Frontera SUV will replace the Crossland with ICE and EV powertrains
9 Apr 2024
MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?
MG4 Xpower and Cupra Leon - front tracking
Car group tests

MG4 EV XPower vs Cupra Leon 2024 twin test: can electric beat petrol?

Is an electric hot hatch a match for a petrol one?
6 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content