New 2024 Kia Sorento revealed for Europe with EV9-inspired styling
After Korean and US debuts, European specs for the big Kia Sorento SUV are next to be revealed
More details of the heavily updated, Europe-bound Kia Sorento SUV have been revealed, after the brand previewed the model online, and more recently showed it off at the LA Auto Show.
Under its fresh bodywork, the Sorento will feature the same spread of engine and drivetrain options as the current European model, made up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel variants. Both hybrids pair a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, running through a six-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in’s larger battery is rated at 13.8kWh and produces a combined 261bhp sent to all four wheels.
The base hybrid, with its 1.49kWh battery, comes with a lower 226bhp output and is available with both front and all-wheel drive formats. Kia has also retained the 190bhp 2.2-litre diesel option in Europe, again with front or all-wheel drive, though here power is run through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s as yet unknown whether the UK will offer the diesel option.
The external changes are limited to a more modern light treatment, taking the lead from Kia’s new EV9 electric SUV, featuring bold T-shaped LED daytime running lights and hidden, stacked LED headlights. The front grille is larger, while the bumpers have been reprofiled with a wider skid plate.
The rear changes are more subtle, but feature more minimalist light clusters, very much in tune with the Star Map theme at the front featuring thin, vertical LEDs. The Sorento badge has also been repositioned, alongside more bumper reprofiling. Kia’s also added some new exterior colours to the range, plus new wheels between 18 and 20-inches.
Inside, there’s been a major tech upgrade with more than a hint of the smaller Sportage model and, again, the EV9. A panoramic curved display with twin 12.3-inch screens features Kia’s latest operating system which promises more features and faster reactions.
Over-the-air (OTA) updates now feature, while you can also use your Smartphone as a digital key. The three-row, seven-seat layout inside remains, and lower-specification models previously fitted with cloth seats have been replaced with faux-leather.
Kia has been slimming down the Sorento range in advance of the facelifted car’s arrival, but expect the line-up to broadly mirror the rest of Kia’s range with GT-line and GT-line S models likely to make up the bulk of sales. It’s thought the more affordable 2, 3 and 4 models may return, too.
The new Sorento is expected to arrive in UK showrooms towards the middle of next year, with those cheaper variants helping Kia achieve a starting price of around £40,000.
Click here for our list of the best 7-seat cars available right now...