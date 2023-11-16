New 2024 Kia Sorento revealed for Europe with EV9-inspired styling

More details of the heavily updated, Europe-bound Kia Sorento SUV have been revealed, after the brand previewed the model online, and more recently showed it off at the LA Auto Show.

Under its fresh bodywork, the Sorento will feature the same spread of engine and drivetrain options as the current European model, made up of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel variants. Both hybrids pair a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack, running through a six-speed automatic transmission. The plug-in’s larger battery is rated at 13.8kWh and produces a combined 261bhp sent to all four wheels.

The base hybrid, with its 1.49kWh battery, comes with a lower 226bhp output and is available with both front and all-wheel drive formats. Kia has also retained the 190bhp 2.2-litre diesel option in Europe, again with front or all-wheel drive, though here power is run through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s as yet unknown whether the UK will offer the diesel option.

The external changes are limited to a more modern light treatment, taking the lead from Kia’s new EV9 electric SUV, featuring bold T-shaped LED daytime running lights and hidden, stacked LED headlights. The front grille is larger, while the bumpers have been reprofiled with a wider skid plate.