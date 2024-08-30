New Kia Sorento diesel 2024 review: life in the old oil burner yet

During our time with the Kia Sorento diesel we found an mpg figure in the mid-40s to be perfectly achievable on a motorway run - but perhaps that shouldn’t be too surprising because despite its size, the Sorento diesel weighs a relatively light 1,929kg.

Don’t think that low kerb weight makes it a rubbish tow car though. That’s the real trump card of the diesel version of the Sorento. The Sorento PHEV and HEV max out at fairly disappointing 1,010kg and 1,110kg towing weights respectively, while the diesel can tow up to 2,500kg.

The CRDi 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine is an aluminium block unit rather than the cast-iron block one from the previous-generation Sorento. That makes it 19.5kg lighter, but more importantly for its towing capacity it retains the same torque output at 440Nm. 190bhp makes it the least powerful offering in the current Sorento, but its 9.7-second 0-62mph time is identical to that of the HEV and the 124mph top speed is the highest of any powertrain in the Sorento. Four-wheel drive is standard no matter what Sorento engine you pick.

For towing duties the diesel is still the default option and off road it seems to be a similar story. The HEV petrol has a small electric motor to take care of any low-rev turbocharger lag, but the responsiveness of the diesel with its extra 73Nm of torque gives it a more sure-footed feel.

It’s fairly smooth too, so long as your right foot doesn’t mash the throttle. There’s a bit of a grumble under hard acceleration, especially if you reach the 3,800rpm mark for maximum bhp (max torque is served up at 2,750rpm).