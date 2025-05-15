New Toyota bZ4X Touring off-road estate guns for the Subaru Outback

The stream of new Toyota electric cars is steadily growing thanks to the introduction of a more practical bZ4X Touring that’ll join the updated version of the standard body in spring 2026. Now much more overtly ‘SUV’ in its size and stature, the Toyota bZ4X Touring is aimed at those who need space in their EVs thanks to a big increase in luggage space, plus all the technical upgrades recently introduced on the standard bZ4X facelift.

The Touring’s key change is its bigger body, which is 140mm longer and 20mm taller than the existing bZ4X. This yields more room inside, with bootspace now increased by around a third to 600 litres. The second row should also benefit from more headroom, and an added sense of space thanks to bigger windows and a more open interior layout.

Toyota has also fitted new roof rails that are rated to carry up to 70kg, and towing capacity is boosted to 1,500kg – two new attributes that make this much more suitable for outdoor types who like to haul caravans or sleep in roof-top tents.

The bZ4X will be available with two powertrain options, both running the same updated 74.7kWh battery pack as was revealed in the main car’s facelift a few months ago. The first, single-motor version produces 221bhp and is capable of a WLTP range of up to 348 miles – a huge increase on early bZ4X models.