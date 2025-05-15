Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Toyota bZ4X Touring off-road estate guns for the Subaru Outback

It might have been a slow start, but Toyota’s EV offerings are growing in number and desirability

By:Jordan Katsianis
15 May 2025
Toyota bZ4X Touring - front18

The stream of new Toyota electric cars is steadily growing thanks to the introduction of a more practical bZ4X Touring that’ll join the updated version of the standard body in spring 2026. Now much more overtly ‘SUV’ in its size and stature, the Toyota bZ4X Touring is aimed at those who need space in their EVs thanks to a big increase in luggage space, plus all the technical upgrades recently introduced on the standard bZ4X facelift. 

The Touring’s key change is its bigger body, which is 140mm longer and 20mm taller than the existing bZ4X. This yields more room inside, with bootspace now increased by around a third to 600 litres. The second row should also benefit from more headroom, and an added sense of space thanks to bigger windows and a more open interior layout.

Toyota has also fitted new roof rails that are rated to carry up to 70kg, and towing capacity is boosted to 1,500kg – two new attributes that make this much more suitable for outdoor types who like to haul caravans or sleep in roof-top tents. 

Toyota bZ4X Touring - rear static

The bZ4X will be available with two powertrain options, both running the same updated 74.7kWh battery pack as was revealed in the main car’s facelift a few months ago. The first, single-motor version produces 221bhp and is capable of a WLTP range of up to 348 miles – a huge increase on early bZ4X models. 

A more powerful 376bhp dual-motor variant will top the range, and with its second motor also delivers all-wheel drive. In order to make the most of this added driveability, Toyota’s X-Mode is fitted, which will augment the power delivery to help in slippery conditions. Official WLTP range figures for this variant haven’t been released as yet, but expect a small dip compared to the single-motor car.

Both powertrain options feature 150kW DC fast charging, and come with an 11kW or 22kW on-board charger for the single and dual-motor options, respectively. These are not quite class-leading figures when compared to many Korean or European rivals, but they’re no longer a million miles away in terms of range, as the previous generation bZ4X was. 

Toyota bZ4X Touring - dash

In terms of design, the new Touring borrows much from its new Subaru Trailseeker sibling that’ll also be arriving in Europe later this year, but dons a slightly less rugged look with a sleeker front end defined by slim, C-shaped daytime running lights. 

Along with the standard bZ4X, the interior’s also been given a scrub up, with a larger central infotainment screen and redesigned centre console that liberates more small item storage space. 

Specific UK trims and prices have yet to be set, but we expect things to kick off at around £45,000 for the entry-level model. We’ll find out more closer to the car’s arrival in the spring of next year. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

