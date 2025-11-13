Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is an efficient estate for just £207 a month

Easy to drive; spacious interior

Highly efficient; 6,000-mile deal

Only £206.57 a month

There aren't many cars that can carry large loads and at the same time sip fuel so efficiently as the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. It's a highly competent car, but one that you have to pay pretty handsomely for normally – not so through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, however.

UK Carline is offering the efficient estate for a stunningly affordable £206.57 a month right now, after an initial payment of £2,748.81.

This three-year deal has an excellent 6,000-miles-a-year cap, but this can be raised to 10,000 miles a year for just £13 extra a month, for those that need more flexibility.

The Corolla is a full-hybrid, or a 'self-charging' hybrid, so there's no plugging in needed here to top up the battery. Replenishing the battery is all done through the engine running and regenerative braking.

You'll be taking the keys to the smallest engine option on offer with this deal. Still, the 1.8-litre petrol unit develops a healthy 138bhp, and the e-CVT gearbox does a good job of prioritising electric power, thereby slashing fuel consumption. Toyota claims more than 62mpg, which is easily achievable in normal everyday driving, and especially so in the town.