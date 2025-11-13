Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Toyota Corolla Touring Sports is an efficient estate for just £207 a month

The Corolla estate offers space and efficiency by the bucketload. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 13.

By:George Armitage
13 Nov 2025
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports - full front
  • Easy to drive; spacious interior
  • Highly efficient; 6,000-mile deal 
  • Only £206.57 a month

There aren't many cars that can carry large loads and at the same time sip fuel so efficiently as the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. It's a highly competent car, but one that you have to pay pretty handsomely for normally – not so through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, however. 

UK Carline is offering the efficient estate for a stunningly affordable £206.57 a month right now, after an initial payment of £2,748.81. 

This three-year deal has an excellent 6,000-miles-a-year cap, but this can be raised to 10,000 miles a year for just £13 extra a month, for those that need more flexibility. 

The Corolla is a full-hybrid, or a 'self-charging' hybrid, so there's no plugging in needed here to top up the battery. Replenishing the battery is all done through the engine running and regenerative braking.

You'll be taking the keys to the smallest engine option on offer with this deal. Still, the 1.8-litre petrol unit develops a healthy 138bhp, and the e-CVT gearbox does a good job of prioritising electric power, thereby slashing fuel consumption. Toyota claims more than 62mpg, which is easily achievable in normal everyday driving, and especially so in the town. 

The Corolla Touring Sports might prioritise fuel efficiency, but it's also enjoyable behind the wheel. Sharp steering combined with an agile chassis and a comfortable ride all add up to a very pleasant car to drive. 

As this deal is for the smallest engine option, you get the larger boot. At 596 litres, it's a very useable space with easy access, plus when you fold down the 60:40-split rear seats, there's a very useful 1,606 litres available. 

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports - interior

This deal is for the Icon trim, which includes a 10.5-inch touchscreen, built-in sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a reversing camera.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Toyota Corolla Touring Sports leasing offers from leading providers on our Toyota Corolla Touring Sports page.

Check out the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

