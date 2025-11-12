Car Deal of the Day: BYD Dolphin Surf’s up! Electric city car is just £149 per month

Easy to drive; high efficiency

Big battery model – 200-mile range

Only £148.51 a month

Despite there being a dearth of electric cars at the affordable end of the market for years, now they are arriving like buses.

One of the latest is the BYD Dolphin Surf, and deals like this one underline how affordable EVs are becoming.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Scouring the Auto Express Buy A Car service, we found Select Car Leasing offering the pint-sized BYD for an equally minuscule £148.51 a month, amazingly undercutting rivals such as the Hyundai Inster by around £100 a month.

This three-year deal requires an initial payment of £2,136.12 to get underway, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. But this can be bumped up to 8,000 miles for less than a tenner extra a month.

The Dolphin Surf is arguably the most convincing car the Chinese car firm has launched so far in the UK, and is a great option for people wishing to go electric for the first time, or for use as a second car.

What we like about this deal is that it's for the mid-range Boost model, so this gives you the larger battery pack, giving you far more flexibility.

At 43.2kWh, it's a decently-sized battery pack for such a diminutively-sized car, and promises up to 200 miles of range.

In our tests, we found the Dolphin Surf to be hugely efficient – on a wide variety of roads we've even seen highs of 5.6 miles per kWh. Meanwhile, a maximum charging speed of 85kW allows a 10 to 80 per cent top-up time in around 30 mins.

Boost spec brings 16-inch alloy wheels, an electrically-adjustable driver's seat, electric folding door mirrors and automatic wipers.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Dolphin Surf leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Dolphin Surf page.

Check out the BYD Dolphin Surf deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…