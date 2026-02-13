Twist the dial to GT, and the Maserati retracts its claws. The exhaust valves close, the adaptive suspension softens and the steering lightens. In this guise, the MCPura is a genuine cruiser. You can drive it with two fingers on the wheel, with the bucket seats proving surprisingly comfortable over long distances. Despite the 20-inch wheels and supercar stiffness, it manages to iron out washboard surfaces with a compliance that would shame some sports saloons.

Switch to Sport or Corsa and the beast wakes up. The suspension stiffens, turning the chassis rock-solid, while the steering becomes sensitive and telepathic. The electronics back off, acting only as a distant guardian angel rather than an overbearing nanny.

In these modes, the MCPura is razor-sharp. The turn-in is immediate, and the rear tyres find immense traction. It encourages you to push harder, offering feedback that builds confidence rather than eroding it. It flows down a B-road with a rhythm that is intoxicating, accompanied by a soundtrack that is sonorous without being too shouty or ostentatious.

Of course, being the Cielo, you have the option to drop the roof. The process takes just 12 seconds and can be done at speeds up to 31mph. With the roof down, the connection to that V6 soundtrack is amplified, and the rush of wind adds to the sensory overload. Even with the roof up, the electrochromic glass panel (which can switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button) keeps the cabin feeling airy.

Inside, the updates are welcome. The new Alcantara finishes lift perceived quality, addressing one of the few criticisms of the original car. The infotainment system is functional and sharp, although in a car like this, it plays second fiddle to the driving experience.

It isn’t perfect, of course. Practicality is limited; the boot is small and cabin storage is tight. And then there is the price. At £234,890, the MCPura Cielo isn’t cheap. It sits in a territory where it must compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, both of which offer hybrid powertrains with significantly higher horsepower figures, plus far lower emissions.

Yet, to judge the MCPura on spreadsheets is to miss the point. Maserati knows that the spectre of digitalisation and electrification looms large over the supercar sector. But for now, it is fighting the good fight. The MCPura Cielo is a machine designed to thrill, and a few minutes behind the wheel is all it takes to chase the winter clouds away.