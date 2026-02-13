Maserati MCPura Cielo review: one of the most desirable modern supercars
Maserati has changed the name of its MC20 supercar and not a lot else, but why change a winning formula?
Verdict
While the MCPura badge suggests a new start, in reality this is little more than a rebadged and mildly tweaked MC20 – and we are entirely fine with that. By resisting the urge to hybridise its sleek supercar, Maserati has preserved a driving experience that is raw, engaging, and brimming with soul. It is expensive, and the updates are subtle, but the combination of that Nettuno V6 and the drop-top drama makes this one of the most desirable supercars on the planet.
If you live in the UK, you know the feeling well. The relentless grey skies, the damp tarmac and the oppressive weight of a long winter can take a toll. But Maserati believes it has the cure. It isn’t a prescription pill or a SAD lamp, it’s a mid-engined, open-topped supercar called the MCPura Cielo.
First, let’s address the elephant in the room. The MCPura is, to all intents and purposes, an updated version of the excellent MC20 we already know and love. Maserati has treated its halo car to a rebranding exercise and a very mild facelift to keep it fresh in a market rapidly moving towards electrification. The ‘Pura’ in the name is a nod to its philosophy: pure internal combustion, rear-wheel drive and an unfiltered connection between car and driver.
At a glance, calling this a new car feels like a polite exaggeration. The changes are subtle enough that you’d need to park it next to the outgoing MC20 to spot them. There is a touch of make-up on the front bumper, a new steering wheel inside that mimics that of the hardcore GT2 Stradale and a switch from smooth leather to Alcantara throughout.
However, when the base car is as good as the MC20, radical changes were not required. The classic mid-engine proportions remain timeless; even in this Cielo version, where the retractable hard-top necessitates a slightly different rear deck, the profile is sleek, purposeful and utterly Italian. It turns heads with a magnetism that few rivals can match.
The headline act remains the engine. In a world where the Ferrari 296 GTS and Lamborghini Temerario are embracing plug-in hybrid technology to chase ever greater horsepower, the MCPura stands its ground. It retains the 3.0-litre ‘Nettuno’ V6, completely devoid of electrical assistance.
On paper, sticking with a V6 without any kind of hybrid boost might seem like a disadvantage. In reality, it is the car’s greatest asset. This engine is a masterpiece of engineering, utilising an F1-derived pre-chamber combustion system with twin-spark ignition and double injection. The result is 621bhp and a massive 730Nm of torque, and because there are no batteries or electric motors weighing it down, the MCPura feels lithe and agile in a way that heavier PHEVs sometimes struggle to match.
Push the starter button on the new steering wheel, and the engine barks into life with a gritty, mechanical idle. It sounds purposeful, rather than synthesised or overly polished.
On the move, power delivery is nothing short of violent. You might expect turbo lag from a high-output V6, but the Nettuno rams the Maserati trident into the pit of your stomach the moment you flex your right foot. The torque arrives early and stays late, catapulting the MCPura towards the horizon with incredible intensity. The 0-62mph sprint is done in just 2.9 seconds and, if you keep the throttle pinned, you’ll see 124mph in less than nine seconds. Top speed stands at 199mph.
The eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox is the perfect partner here. In automatic mode, it’s smooth and polite, but grab the carbon-fibre paddles and it hammers gears home with rifle-bolt precision. The shift speed is lightning fast, keeping the engine boiling in the heart of its powerband.
However, straight-line speed is only half the story. The genius of the MCPura Cielo lies in its dual personality. A rotary dial on the centre tunnel allows you to cycle through five driving modes, and the differences between them transform the car entirely.
Twist the dial to GT, and the Maserati retracts its claws. The exhaust valves close, the adaptive suspension softens and the steering lightens. In this guise, the MCPura is a genuine cruiser. You can drive it with two fingers on the wheel, with the bucket seats proving surprisingly comfortable over long distances. Despite the 20-inch wheels and supercar stiffness, it manages to iron out washboard surfaces with a compliance that would shame some sports saloons.
Switch to Sport or Corsa and the beast wakes up. The suspension stiffens, turning the chassis rock-solid, while the steering becomes sensitive and telepathic. The electronics back off, acting only as a distant guardian angel rather than an overbearing nanny.
In these modes, the MCPura is razor-sharp. The turn-in is immediate, and the rear tyres find immense traction. It encourages you to push harder, offering feedback that builds confidence rather than eroding it. It flows down a B-road with a rhythm that is intoxicating, accompanied by a soundtrack that is sonorous without being too shouty or ostentatious.
Of course, being the Cielo, you have the option to drop the roof. The process takes just 12 seconds and can be done at speeds up to 31mph. With the roof down, the connection to that V6 soundtrack is amplified, and the rush of wind adds to the sensory overload. Even with the roof up, the electrochromic glass panel (which can switch from clear to opaque at the touch of a button) keeps the cabin feeling airy.
Inside, the updates are welcome. The new Alcantara finishes lift perceived quality, addressing one of the few criticisms of the original car. The infotainment system is functional and sharp, although in a car like this, it plays second fiddle to the driving experience.
It isn’t perfect, of course. Practicality is limited; the boot is small and cabin storage is tight. And then there is the price. At £234,890, the MCPura Cielo isn’t cheap. It sits in a territory where it must compete with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, both of which offer hybrid powertrains with significantly higher horsepower figures, plus far lower emissions.
Yet, to judge the MCPura on spreadsheets is to miss the point. Maserati knows that the spectre of digitalisation and electrification looms large over the supercar sector. But for now, it is fighting the good fight. The MCPura Cielo is a machine designed to thrill, and a few minutes behind the wheel is all it takes to chase the winter clouds away.
|Model:
|Maserati MCPura Cielo
|Price:
|£234,890
|Powertrain
|3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol
|Power/torque
|621bhp/730Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed automatic, rear-wheel drive
|0-60mph:
|2.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|199mph
|Economy/emissions:
|24.1mpg/265g/km
|Length/Width/Height
|4,669/1,965/1,224mm
|On sale:
|Now