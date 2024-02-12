Here’s the new Genesis GV60 facelift before you’re supposed to see it
An updated version of the Genesis GV60 has been inadvertently disclosed in an online video, which has since been deleted
The Genesis GV60 electric coupe-SUV is barely two years old, but it appears the maker is already gearing up to reveal a subtle mid-life facelift. The changes have been accidentally leaked in an online video, which has subsequently been taken down.
The film features newly-announced brand partner and legendary racing driver Jacky Ickx, as well as Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design SangYup Lee. In the background are a number of current and concept models, including a white GV60 with the number plate ‘JW F/L’.
JW is the GV60’s internal code name, and we can safely assume F/L stands for facelift. Looking a little closer, small changes to the front end are evident – including redesigned air intakes and a lower mesh grille, plus a different daytime running light (DRL) signature. The nose of the car looks to have been smoothed out, too, with less pronounced sculpting to the area below the bonnet line. The front radar now sits proud above the number plate, instead of forming part of the lower grille design.
Screen grabs from the deleted video also show the rear of the car, though we’re not able to make out any visual changes from this angle. The darkened image possibly hints at a new alloy wheel design, but the picture isn’t clear enough to mark out any distinguishing features here.
In a statement, a Genesis spokesperson said: “We appreciate the recent enthusiasm and speculation about potential updates to our product lineup. While specific details can’t be provided at this time, we look forward to sharing more information at the appropriate time.”
Given this early look was unintentional, Genesis hasn’t revealed any technical details about the revised GV60, nor when we might see the car officially unveiled. The existing car, which was revealed in 2021 and launched the following year, is available with a choice of single or dual-motor powertrains, each mated to a 77.4kWh battery for up to 321 miles of range.
A slightly larger 84kWh battery is being rolled out on models within the wider Hyundai group, for example on the new Ioniq 5 N hot hatchback. It’s therefore reasonable to assume that the revised GV60 will feature a similar setup, allowing it to go further between charges.
There’s also a possibility that Genesis will use the opportunity to upgrade the car’s cabin. The maker has been gradually improving the car’s on-board technology with over-the-air (OTA) updates since launch, as well as fitting new hardware like facial and fingerprint recognition.
We expect to find out more about the new Genesis GV60 in the coming months, with a full reveal expected later in the year.
Saying goodbye to combustion? These are the best electric cars to buy...