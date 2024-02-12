Here’s the new Genesis GV60 facelift before you’re supposed to see it

The Genesis GV60 electric coupe-SUV is barely two years old, but it appears the maker is already gearing up to reveal a subtle mid-life facelift. The changes have been accidentally leaked in an online video, which has subsequently been taken down.

The film features newly-announced brand partner and legendary racing driver Jacky Ickx, as well as Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design SangYup Lee. In the background are a number of current and concept models, including a white GV60 with the number plate ‘JW F/L’.

JW is the GV60’s internal code name, and we can safely assume F/L stands for facelift. Looking a little closer, small changes to the front end are evident – including redesigned air intakes and a lower mesh grille, plus a different daytime running light (DRL) signature. The nose of the car looks to have been smoothed out, too, with less pronounced sculpting to the area below the bonnet line. The front radar now sits proud above the number plate, instead of forming part of the lower grille design.

Screen grabs from the deleted video also show the rear of the car, though we’re not able to make out any visual changes from this angle. The darkened image possibly hints at a new alloy wheel design, but the picture isn’t clear enough to mark out any distinguishing features here.