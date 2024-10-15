Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

7-seat Tesla Model Y finally available in the UK, but in only one guise

Only the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant of Tesla’s best-selling electric SUV can be ordered with seven seats

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Oct 2024
Tesla Model Y 7-seat

A seven-seat version of the Tesla Model Y has been offered in North America since the globally best-selling electric SUV was launched back in 2019, and now the option has finally been extended to buyers in the UK. There’s a slight catch though: only the Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant is available as a seven-seater.

The new Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive Seven-Seater is available to order now, with prices starting from £54,490 – exactly £2,500 more than the five-seat version.

In return for the extra cash, the Model Y is fitted with a third row of seats, which Tesla says can fold down flat for maximum storage when they’re not being used, and in between them are two cup-holders and a pair of USB-C charging ports. Meanwhile, buttons on the middle-row seats allow them to slide and fold forwards, to help access the rearmost seats. 

With all seven seats in place, the Model Y offers 363 litres of boot space, plus there’s an extra 117 litres of storage under the bonnet. With the rearmost seats folded down, luggage capacity grows to 753 litres, or 2,040 litres if you’ve only got the driver’s and front passenger seats in place.

Tesla Model Y 7-seats

There are no changes to the dual-motor powertrain, which uses one electric motor on each axle to deliver all-wheel drive and 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds. The claimed maximum range figure is 331 miles, although we expect you’ll achieve far less if you load up the car with seven people and all their stuff. 

The Model Y’s maximum charging speed is also unchanged at 250kW, which allows drivers to add up to 150 miles of range in just 15 minutes using a Tesla Supercharger

Standard kit on the Model Y Long Range AWD includes a 15.4-inch central display that’s responsible for showing vital driving information and media, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, heated seats front and rear, two-zone climate control and adaptive cruise control.

The first examples of the Tesla Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive with seven seats in the UK should arrive with customers before the end of the year. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

