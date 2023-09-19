New MG3 will square-up to supermini rivals like the Renault Clio and Toyota Yaris with full-hybrid power

The new MG3 is primed for its world debut on 26 February at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show – more than a decade after the current car first landed in showrooms.

The MG3 has never been a strong contender in the supermini class, unable to match heavyweights such as the Renault Clio and Vauxhall Corsa, or hold a candle to our reigning Supermini of the Year, the Dacia Sandero, when it comes to value for money.

The outgoing car’s one claim to fame is its title as one of the UK’s cheapest new cars. With the new model, however, MG probably isn’t going to be too concerned with retaining that title. Because, while the MG3 will still utilise a petrol engine, we believe it will be part of a full-hybrid powertrain like those already found in the Clio and Toyota Yaris.

Unveiling the new MG3: Dive into the details at the @gvamotorshowoff on February 26. 🚗✨ pic.twitter.com/Mkpo5ZnnUz — @MGMotorEurope (@MGMotorEurope) January 16, 2024

The full-hybrid setup in the Clio E-Tech, for instance, pairs an engine with an electric motor and starter generator. This allows the car to be driven on pure-electric power for short distances on the open road, or for a good amount of the time when pottering about in town at low speeds.

The electric assistance will help boost refinement, and offer improvements in fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions compared to pure-petrol cars. Unfortunately, no technical details about the new MG3’s powertrain have been officially released yet.