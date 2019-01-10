Mercedes leasing deals 2026

The wide Mercedes model range is a sophisticated mix of petrol and diesel cars, many with hybrid assistance, alongside a rapidly expanding electric line-up. The prices reflect the premium brand positioning and the high levels of technology but there are still plenty of tempting Mercedes leasing deals available.

Leasing, often called Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is a popular choice as it allows you to enjoy the latest models without the long-term concerns of ownership. Agreements are flexible, letting you set the initial rental and annual mileage to fit your lifestyle. At the end of the term, you simply return the car and have the option to upgrade to the newest version. This is particularly beneficial given the Mercedes frequent updates to its powertrain and software systems.

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Our team at Auto Express has analysed the market to find the most competitive Mercedes-Benz leasing deals out there right now. Whether you are looking for a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid for the commute or a spacious seven-seater for the family, our Buy A Car service highlights the best offers currently available from top leasing providers.

Mercedes compact cars

The Mercedes compact car range includes the versatile A-Class hatchback, the B-Class MPV and the stylish CLA lineup. These models serve as a premium entry point to the brand, offering manageable size, advanced powertrains and the latest MBUX infotainment tech.

Mercedes compact car alternatives

If you're considering a premium small car but want to look beyond the three-pointed star, there are plenty of rivals. The BMW 1 Series and Audi A3 offer similar prestige with different focuses on driving dynamics and interior layout to suit your personal preference.

Mercedes family cars

The C-Class and E-Class ranges remain hugely popular choices for executive travel in the UK, providing refinement and long-distance comfort. Available as saloons or practical estates, these models now feature advanced hybrid technology to keep running costs low.

Mercedes family car alternatives

The executive segment is highly competitive, with the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 providing stiff competition for Mercedes' E-Class and the smaller C-Class up against the 3 Series and A5. There are further alternatives from the likes of Volvo, Polestar, Tesla and Lexus to consider.

Mercedes electric cars

Mercedes’ electric range is more diverse than ever. From the flagship EQS, to the new CLA Electric, there’s a wide array of choices for electric car buyers.

Mercedes electric car alternatives

The premium electric market is growing fast, with a host of Mercedes alternatives offering impressive performance and efficiency. BMW, Audi, Tesla, Volvo, Polestar and many others provide strong competition for the three-pointed star.

Mercedes SUVs

From the compact GLA and seven-seat GLB to the large and luxurious GLE, Mercedes offers an SUV for every need. These models combine a commanding driving position with the brand’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive systems for confidence in all conditions.

Mercedes SUV alternatives

If a Mercedes SUV isn't quite right, the market is full of high-quality options like the BMW X5 or the Audi Q7. For those prioritizing a blend of value and luxury, the Lexus RX or the Range Rover Velar are also often available on competitive lease terms.

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

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