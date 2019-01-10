Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Best cars & vans

Mercedes leasing deals 2026

The best Mercedes-Benz car leasing deals available to you right now

By:Steve Walker
30 Mar 2026
Mercedes C Class

The wide Mercedes model range is a sophisticated mix of petrol and diesel cars, many with hybrid assistance, alongside a rapidly expanding electric line-up. The prices reflect the premium brand positioning and the high levels of technology but there are still plenty of tempting Mercedes leasing deals available.

Leasing, often called Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is a popular choice as it allows you to enjoy the latest models without the long-term concerns of ownership. Agreements are flexible, letting you set the initial rental and annual mileage to fit your lifestyle. At the end of the term, you simply return the car and have the option to upgrade to the newest version. This is particularly beneficial given the Mercedes frequent updates to its powertrain and software systems.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Our team at Auto Express has analysed the market to find the most competitive Mercedes-Benz leasing deals out there right now. Whether you are looking for a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid for the commute or a spacious seven-seater for the family, our Buy A Car service highlights the best offers currently available from top leasing providers.

Mercedes compact cars

The Mercedes compact car range includes the versatile A-Class hatchback, the B-Class MPV and the stylish CLA lineup. These models serve as a premium entry point to the brand, offering manageable size, advanced powertrains and the latest MBUX infotainment tech.

New & used car deals

Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New Mercedes-Benz A Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes compact car alternatives

If you're considering a premium small car but want to look beyond the three-pointed star, there are plenty of rivals. The BMW 1 Series and Audi A3 offer similar prestige with different focuses on driving dynamics and interior layout to suit your personal preference.

New & used car deals

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New BMW 1 SeriesFrom £246 ppm**
Audi A3

Audi A3

New Audi A3From £298 ppm**

Mercedes family cars

The C-Class and E-Class ranges remain hugely popular choices for executive travel in the UK, providing refinement and long-distance comfort. Available as saloons or practical estates, these models now feature advanced hybrid technology to keep running costs low.

New & used car deals

Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes-Benz E Class

New Mercedes-Benz E Class

Mercedes family car alternatives

The executive segment is highly competitive, with the BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 providing stiff competition for Mercedes' E-Class and the smaller C-Class up against the 3 Series and A5. There are further alternatives from the likes of Volvo, Polestar, Tesla and Lexus to consider.

New & used car deals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £472 ppm**
BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series

New BMW 5 SeriesFrom £556 ppm**
Audi A5

Audi A5

New Audi A5From £380 ppm**
Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £674 ppm**
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £330 ppm**

Mercedes electric cars

Mercedes’ electric range is more diverse than ever. From the flagship EQS, to the new CLA Electric, there’s a wide array of choices for electric car buyers.

New & used car deals

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS

New Mercedes-Benz EQS
Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz CLA

New Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes electric car alternatives

The premium electric market is growing fast, with a host of Mercedes alternatives offering impressive performance and efficiency. BMW, Audi, Tesla, Volvo, Polestar and many others   provide strong competition for the three-pointed star.

New & used car deals

Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
BMW I5

BMW I5

New BMW I5From £574 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £571 ppm**
Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New Polestar 2From £418 ppm**
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £674 ppm**
Polestar 4

Polestar 4

New Polestar 4From £581 ppm**
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £330 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £417 ppm**

Mercedes SUVs

From the compact GLA and seven-seat GLB to the large and luxurious GLE, Mercedes offers an SUV for every need. These models combine a commanding driving position with the brand’s 4MATIC all-wheel-drive systems for confidence in all conditions.

New & used car deals

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

New Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes-Benz GLB

New Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE

New Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes SUV alternatives

If a Mercedes SUV isn't quite right, the market is full of high-quality options like the BMW X5 or the Audi Q7. For those prioritizing a blend of value and luxury, the Lexus RX or the Range Rover Velar are also often available on competitive lease terms.

New & used car deals

BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £758 ppm**
Lexus RX

Lexus RX

New Lexus RXFrom £583 ppm**
Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

New Land Rover Range Rover VelarFrom £872 ppm**

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest tax free cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
Skip advert
Advertisement
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Dacia leasing deals 2026
Dacia Bigster - front tracking

Dacia leasing deals 2026

The best Dacia car leasing deals available to you right now
Best cars & vans
30 Mar 2026
Best car leasing deals 2026
Best leasing deals 03/2026

Best car leasing deals 2026

Getting the keys to the car of your dreams can be expensive, but it needn’t be thanks to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Best cars & vans
6 Mar 2026
New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets ultra high-spec cabin worthy of a flagship model
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe - interior

New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets ultra high-spec cabin worthy of a flagship model

Mercedes-AMG’s new generation EV gets a stunning cutting-edge interior
News
6 Mar 2026
Best BMW leasing deals
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking, alt

Best BMW leasing deals

The best BMW car leasing deals available to you right now
Best cars & vans
26 Feb 2026

Most Popular

Dacia targets 30% more UK car sales, thanks to good-value, larger cars
Dacia Striker- full front

Dacia targets 30% more UK car sales, thanks to good-value, larger cars

Dacia’s UK boss speaks to Auto Express about her bold plans to seize market share
News
27 Mar 2026
SEAT Arona vs Hyundai Bayon: Cheap 'n' cheerful small SUV showdown
SEAT Arona vs Hyundai Bayon - front tracking

SEAT Arona vs Hyundai Bayon: Cheap 'n' cheerful small SUV showdown

SEAT has updated its long-running Arona SUV and Hyundai’s done the same with the slightly younger Bayon. We find out which one is best.
Car group tests
28 Mar 2026
Porsche Cayenne Electric review
Jordan Katsianis with the Porsche Cayenne Electric

Porsche Cayenne Electric review

The Porsche Cayenne is arguably the most convincing electric SUV yet, but performance might have been prioritised too much in a world where efficiency…
In-depth reviews
27 Mar 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content