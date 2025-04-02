Insurance firms accused of secretly “taxing the poor” amidst heat from car finance scandal

Car insurance firms have been accused of imposing a “tax on the poor” via the hidden costs of insurance premium finance, all at a time when brokers are also under fire for their undisclosed practices as part of the ongoing car finance scandal.

Car insurance can be paid annually or monthly – the latter of which demands paid interest due to the policy in effect being taken out as a loan. However, a new probe by the Financial Conduct Authority is investigating the likes of Admiral and Aviva, which have both been accused of a practice known as ‘double-dipping’.

Double-dipping involves adding hidden costs on top of the interest charged. These are applied during the insurance screening process in which a customer adds their details and selects whether they want to pay monthly or annually – this last question is typically asked twice. Sources have told the Financial Times that choosing to pay monthly the first time around can result in the applicant being shown a higher premium, even if they later changed their mind and chose to pay annually.

Thomas Bateman works as an analyst for Italian investment firm, Mediobianca. He told the FT that practices such as double-dipping mean “customers may struggle to make a good financial decision, given a portion of the cost of paying monthly is hidden”.

Hidden costs in car insurance

Both insurance companies have denied that their products include hidden costs, with an Aviva spokesperson stating: “We take into account lots of different factors when calculating a premium that reflects each customer’s risk. If a customer then chooses to pay monthly, alongside their insurance premium, they are also provided with an [annual percentage rate] which represents the cost of providing credit.”