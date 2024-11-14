Car finance scandal firms given more time to process complaints by FCA

Car finance firms may be granted more time to respond to customer complaints regarding discretionary commission arrangements (DCAs), potentially delaying billions of pounds in payouts in what has been described as ‘the next PPI scandal’.

Last month, the UK’s Court of Appeal ruled that all commissions must be fully disclosed to the consumer before a finance contract can be entered. This effectively makes DCAs – which were banned three years ago, and saw lenders paying car dealers commission without the knowledge or consent of the buyer – illegal in the first instance. Indeed, any type of finance involving undisclosed commission is affected.

That means those who signed on to any such agreement in recent memory could be entitled to compensation.

Now, with the number of claims set to skyrocket, the Financial Conduct Authority has announced that it is planning to “consult on extending the time firms have to respond to consumer complaints”. This will involve a two-week consultation process, and would see the extension for companies to process complaints put in place by the middle of December 2024.

The Financing and Leasing Association’s Director General, Stephen Haddrill, praised the extension as a “sensible move” and while solicitors have warned that it could delay payouts, there are concerns within the car finance industry about what impact a wave of claims could have. Analysts suggest the whole debacle could cost banks and lenders as much as £16 billion.