You may have to wait longer for car finance compensation, but it’s not all bad news

Have you been mis-sold car finance? Well, you may have to wait a while for compensation as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has delayed its investigation into shady broker arrangements until May next year – over half a year later than expected.

Often described as the ‘next PPI scandal’, the whole issue surrounds the concept of non-disclosed Discretionary Commission Agreements: a deal between the finance lender and your dealer which allows the latter to secretly and artificially adjust interest rates to rake in more commission.

This practice was banned in 2021, however, the Financial Ombudsman, along with tens of thousands of complainants, called on the FCA to investigate. The review was announced in January 2024, with results expected to be published in September.

However, with firms struggling to submit evidence and a judicial appeal by Barclays on a separate case surrounding car finance payments, the FCA has decided to delay its decision on any wrongdoing until May 2025.

Furthermore, the FCA has also extended the deadline for dealers and lenders to deal with complaints to “after 4 December 2025 at the earliest”. This means complainants could have to wait a lot longer to receive an outcome relating to their grievance and to receive any compensation.