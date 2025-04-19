Mini vs MINI vs MINI Cooper: the evolution of Britain's small car icon

We’ve crowned the Mini (and MINI) the best British car ever built. By way of celebration, it seemed appropriate to pull together one of the very oldest, original Minis alongside the newest, plus something in between.

Side by side, it’s clear that the first modern MINI put on quite a bit of weight compared with its three-metre-long forebear. It’s bigger in every dimension, and very nearly twice as heavy (635kg versus 1,216kg). Yet both – all, in fact, if you include the 2025 car – are instantly recognisable. That’s just the Mini way.

The round headlights, tall and narrow tail-lights, large glasshouse and wheels pushed out into the corners are design cues that transcend more than six decades. It’s a similar story inside, where the circular readout on the dashboard still features today; the old-school central speedo has now been replaced by an 9.4-inch OLED display with in-built satellite navigation.

On the road, all three prioritise one thing above all else: engaging, go-kart-like handling. We managed to lay our hands on a 1971 Cooper S, whose unassuming body hides a riotous 1,275cc four-cylinder engine with 76bhp. Apparently 0-62mph takes just over 10 seconds, but sitting so close to the ground makes it feel far swifter.

Fast forward to 2002, and the new-generation Cooper S launched to great fanfare. Fitted with a supercharged 1.6-litre petrol engine with 163bhp, it does 0-62mph in 7.2 seconds, but compared with its predecessor it feels ragged – like it’s straining at the leash. The ride is bone-shaking, but if you can put up with that – and most will struggle to – you’ll never tire of the addictive supercharger whine.

The latest Cooper S, in comparison, feels incredibly civilised, so much so – and unlike the other two – you could easily live with it every day. Producing 201bhp from its 2.0-litre engine, it’s very quick (0-62mph takes 6.3 seconds), but the automatic gearbox definitely removes some of the engagement that the older MINIs are famous for. Regardless, on the right road, the R53 wouldn’t know which way the new car went.

Driving these three models back to back is bucket-list stuff; the kind of day you’ll remember for years to come. I can still hear the rorty exhaust and smell the unburnt fuel circulating the cabin of that early Cooper S. If you’ve got some spare change down the back of the sofa, buy a Mini (or MINI!). You absolutely won’t regret it.

