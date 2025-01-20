Volvo EX30 Cross Country EV off-roader on track for summer arrival

Volvo revealed the EX30 in 2023 and alongside it we saw the Cross Country variant, which showcased the Swedish car firm’s desire to take its smallest EV and tackle the great outdoors. The Cross Country was scheduled to be available in 2025 and now we can reveal it should go on sale by the summer.

Production is slated to start in the spring, ahead of a UK launch a few months later. When the EX30 Cross Country does arrive, it’ll provide a rather unique offering in a niche segment.

The SEA2 (Sustainable Electric Architecture) underpinnings and the body will be the same as the regular EX30, but Volvo will equip the Cross Country with a few tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the line-up.

Although specifics haven’t been finalised for the production car, the pre-production version’s black front facia and rear are expected to feature, along with ‘Cross Country’ badging and unique bumpers. The large chunky tyres will likely be toned down for the production model, although Volvo has said the model will sport some bespoke alloy wheels.

Volvo hasn’t said what will power the EX30, but given its off-road nature, the EX30’s ‘twin-motor’ set-up seems the natural choice, because it would offer all-wheel drive. The 69kWh battery sends power to a 422bhp dual-motor in the EX30 Twin Motor Performance, with a rapid 3.6-second 0-62mph time the result. With the Cross Country, which will get lifted suspension as standard, this accelerative performance will most likely take a hit.

Despite Volvo’s range of XC-badged SUVs gaining their name from ‘Cross Country’, there’s no current model in the range that bears this trim level, which used to be offered on the old V40 hatchback plus the V60 and V90 estates. The EX30 Cross Country would be the first time the name has appeared on one of Volvo’s all-electric cars.

