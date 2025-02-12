New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

But with the Clio accounting for around 30 per cent of Renault UK’s 2024 sales, and decent profitability thanks to the company’s strategy of spreading costs over Renault, Dacia, Nissan and Alpine using pooled parts, it’s highly likely that the Mk6 Clio will be offered here. Especially as Renault is benefiting from Ford axing the barely profitable Fiesta: the Clio was the second best-selling small hatch in Europe last year, behind only its Dacia Sandero cousin in the sales charts.

One thing that’s certain is the sixth-generation Clio will be true to its sporty heritage. The swooping roofline drops away to the rear of the car, culminating in a spoiler and some sharp edges to reduce drag and improve economy.

The new design incorporates curvy wheelarches, showcased on the 2024 Embleme concept which teased the future of modern Renaults. The set-back headlamps with descending LEDs also take inspiration from the show car: “smart graphics” are part of Renault’s design philosophy.

Don’t expect lots of crease lines; the curves will provide most of the eye candy. Referencing Renault’s new design strategy, Vidal said: “We’re trying to go a long way with simplicity, generous surfacing and sharp graphics.” The ambition is to create cars that stand out from the crowd for their attractiveness and creativity.

The new Clio will run Renault’s latest infotainment, powered by Google and with voice control, access to apps, including the tech giant’s maps, and a highly customisable touchscreen. Renault is working towards a stepchange in graphical animations and haptic switches, but it remains to be seen whether it launches these on one of its lower-priced cars.

The brand’s ethos is to pack models with cutting-edge features without making them feel coldly technocratic. As such, the firm’s interior designers have developed soft, welcoming seats to make families feel at home, upholstered in sustainable fabrics. Recycled plastics and metals will also figure: Renault wants about 30 per cent of its cars by mass to be made from second-use materials by 2030.

So the new Clio is shaping up to be small but special. “[Renault design] is all about being memorable and meaningful,” said Vidal. “Everyone can make reliable, good cars but we want to make something that stands out and brings something fresh and interesting – for the right reasons.”

