The days of owning a rusty Renault are over

Renault has been busy reimagining its brand image over the past few years, but once again the French manufacturer looks back to its past as it launches a range of services aimed at catering for car enthusiasts, collectors and owners of the brand’s older vehicles.

This new initiative, ‘The Originals Renault’, combines an extensive range of services which should make owning historic and classic Renault models easier than ever before. It will allow owners to source spare parts, maintain and even restore their cars through the brand's approved after-sales network and partnerships with long-standing classic vehicle specialists.

Ranging from the very earliest examples to the latest ‘youngtimer’ modern classic cars up to twenty years old, Renault owners can now access manufacturer-approved parts and restoration services through eight different garage sites across France, which will expand to 25 sites by the end of 2025. The company says this should cover approximately 80 per cent of the country and place a vehicle specialist within 100km of an enthusiast’s house. British car owners might be a little disappointed to learn that the initiative is currently only available in France, but Renault plans to take ‘The Originals’ international, although we’ll have to wait a few years until these services make it to UK shores.