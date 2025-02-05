Rétromobile 2025: inside France’s giant classic car show

We all love a classic car show, the very best events are able to turn large, and largely soulless, expo centres into bustling hubs of automotive grandeur. Ask any classic car enthusiast what their favourite event is, and the chances are Rétromobile in France would be high on the list.

Rétromobile, or Salon Rétromobile, is one of the biggest and best classic car shows in the automotive calendar, with spectators and exhibitors from around the world flocking to the annual event hosted at the Porte de Versailles expo centre in Paris. It was first held in 1976, so 2025 marks the 49th edition of Rétromobile with the event shaping up to be one of the best yet.

As you’d expect, there are plenty of French cars and manufacturers in attendance, but Rétromobile is truly a global event, with brands like DS, Jaguar, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Renault, and Skoda all on display. While understanding some French may help, Rétromobile is a very accessible event, and compared with the equivalent in the UK, it’s reasonably inexpensive; adult ticket prices start from 25 euros (around £20.80) if you buy on the day.

From 5-9 February 2025, the show will feature everything from the oldest production cars to brand new concepts from major manufacturers, decorated performance cars from the world of motorsport, as well as artists, traders, local car clubs and plenty of classic car auctions, which cater for collectors with a budget of a few thousand euros to well over a million. Here are the highlights of this year’s event…

What are the big car brands doing at Rétromobile 2025?

From industry heavyweights to smaller manufacturers, there’s plenty to see this year…

Bentley

One of the most famous British marques at Rétromobile is Bentley, and on display at this year's event is a Bentley Speed Six Continuation. The Bentley Speed Six is the most successful Bentley race car in history, winning at Le Mans in 1929 and 1930. While the car on display won’t be the original race-winner, the Continuation series car is built using period-correct materials and techniques, adhering to WO Bentley’s original designs. Alongside the Speed Six Continuation, the brand-new Bentley Continental GTC Speed with its 4.0-litre V8 hybrid engine is also on display.

Citroen

Over the years, Citroen has tried to keep its dinky Ami quadricycle looking fresh with a facelift and plenty of styling tweaks and nods back to the past – the most recent being a combination of cues from Citroen’s funky Oli concept and the 2CV. If the Ami unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show wasn’t retro enough for you though, the new Citroen Type-Ami should be right up your boulevard. Under licence from Citroen itself, bodykit specialist Caselani has given the Ami a makeover, adorning the front of the quadricycle with a closed-off but retro-styled grille and large chevron logo similar to ones you’d find on the Citroen Type H van from the 1950s, as well as plenty of other retro-styling cues. Expect to pay in the region of 13,900 Euros (£11,500) for a brand-new Citroen Type-Ami or 5,000 Euros (£4,100) for the bodykit to fit to your own Ami.

DS

2025 marks the 70th anniversary of the Citroen DS, and what better way of marking this occasion than with a special exhibition? Titled “The DS, a work of art for 70 years”, the show will treat spectators to a collection of no fewer than 12 cars, including a completely original 1969 DS 21 Pallas, which will be lined up next to the brand-new DS No8, on show in France for the first time.