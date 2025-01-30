Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Single-seat Renault Filante Record 2025 is the French brand’s most outrageous EV yet

The incredibly sculptural design is inspired by record-breaking cars from Renault’s past

By:Ellis Hyde
30 Jan 2025
Renault Filante Record 2025 - front 3/412

Renault has taken yet another trip down memory lane, this time to create a radical single-seat "laboratory on wheels” that’s inspired by the brand’s land speed record-breaking cars from the 20th century and aims to push the limits of aerodynamics and today’s electric-car technology. 

It’s called the Renault Filante Record 2025, but rather than chasing more speed glory, its creators are looking to establish new energy efficiency records with this outrageous car – much like the Mercedes Vision EQXX – while also experimenting with new technology that could find its way into the future production cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The flowing, streamline silhouette is supposed to look like it was sculpted by the air itself. “It reflects both performance and timeless elegance,” says Sandeep Bhambra, director of advanced design for Renault. “Every inch of the surface was crafted to capture the light and showcase the body lines, which appear to melt into the air.”

The main inspiration was the torpedo-like Renault 40 CV ‘des Records’ from 1925 that broke several speed and endurance records. It was also a single-seater with an enormous, elongated bonnet, while its cockpit was pushed back as far as possible, clearly influenced by fighter planes. 

The wheels are separated from the body of the car, as they were on the 40 CV des Records and the later Nervasportdes Records from 1934 that also served as inspiration. However, the fairings are taken from the turbine-powered Etoile Filante from 1956, and should improve airflow further. Either way, we get to admire the exposed suspension components.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Underneath those curvaceous fairings are specially designed 19-inch Michelin tyres that create around 40 per cent less rolling resistance than ordinary car tyres, while the round headlights are another reference to the 40 CV des Records.

The unique Ultraviolet Blue colour is a nod to the Filante Record 2025’s ancestors, and appears either blue or violet depending the light conditions and how you’re looking at the car. Meanwhile, the interior draws from the world of aviation, Formula One and even space travel, and is designed so that every control is easily within the driver’s reach. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Some of the new tech onboard the Filante Record 2025 includes steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire that, as their names suggest, does without mechanical connections from the steering wheel to the front wheels, or for the brakes. This reduces the number of mechanical components required, which in turn frees up more space under the metal and reduces weight. 

Renault Filante Record 2025 - open cockpit12

Another benefit of a steer-by-wire system is the steering wheel and other components can be fitted wherever Renault needs, which would allow its engineers to overcome platform-related and standardisation constraints. 

The 87kWh battery in Filante Record 2025 also uses new cell-to-pack technology to maximise efficiency, reduce weight and make the most of the available space, which was limited, despite the car measuring 5.12 metres long – about the same as a Mercedes S-Class. That’s because the single-seater is only 1.71 metres wide, meaning it’s narrower than a Renault Clio supermini.

The Renault Scenic family SUV offers up to 379 miles of range from its 87kWh battery, however, the Filante Record 2025 is sure to go much, much further thanks to its radical design and the fact it only weighs 1,000kg – nearly half as much as the Scenic.

Renault’s Filante Record 2025 will make its public debut at the Rétromobile motor show in Paris, which opens on 5 February, before the brand begins any record attempts, which it’s hoping to do within the first half of this year.

Click here for our list of the fastest electric cars in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026
Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans - header

Renault and Volvo launch ‘revolutionary’ Flexis electric vans, arriving in 2026

The companies are working together to create a family of electric vans based on an EV-dedicated skateboard platform
News
29 Jan 2025
Car Deal Alert! 0% PCP finance Renault models including the hot new Renault 5
Renault 5 - full width front

Car Deal Alert! 0% PCP finance Renault models including the hot new Renault 5

A huge range of Renault’s cars are now available with 0% APR finance over a 24-month period
News
9 Jan 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2025
The best ever popemobiles
Best ever popemobiles

The best ever popemobiles

For nearly 100 years Popes have had bespoke transport – here we chart the astonishing history of the popemobile
Best cars & vans
6 Dec 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 January offers space for all the family and loads of power for when you’re not on the school run
News
26 Jan 2025
Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead
Tesla Model 3 alternatives - header image

Tesla Model 3 alternatives: Six sleek electric cars you could buy instead

Bored of seeing Tesla Model 3s everywhere? Sickened by Elon Musk’s antics? Here are the best new and used EV alternatives
Features
28 Jan 2025
New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details
Fiat Grande Panda - front static

New Fiat Grande Panda: UK prices, specs and full details

The new Grande Panda will cost from under £19,000 in hybrid form
News
28 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content