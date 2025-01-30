Single-seat Renault Filante Record 2025 is the French brand’s most outrageous EV yet

Renault has taken yet another trip down memory lane, this time to create a radical single-seat "laboratory on wheels” that’s inspired by the brand’s land speed record-breaking cars from the 20th century and aims to push the limits of aerodynamics and today’s electric-car technology.

It’s called the Renault Filante Record 2025, but rather than chasing more speed glory, its creators are looking to establish new energy efficiency records with this outrageous car – much like the Mercedes Vision EQXX – while also experimenting with new technology that could find its way into the future production cars.

The flowing, streamline silhouette is supposed to look like it was sculpted by the air itself. “It reflects both performance and timeless elegance,” says Sandeep Bhambra, director of advanced design for Renault. “Every inch of the surface was crafted to capture the light and showcase the body lines, which appear to melt into the air.”

The main inspiration was the torpedo-like Renault 40 CV ‘des Records’ from 1925 that broke several speed and endurance records. It was also a single-seater with an enormous, elongated bonnet, while its cockpit was pushed back as far as possible, clearly influenced by fighter planes.

The wheels are separated from the body of the car, as they were on the 40 CV des Records and the later Nervasportdes Records from 1934 that also served as inspiration. However, the fairings are taken from the turbine-powered Etoile Filante from 1956, and should improve airflow further. Either way, we get to admire the exposed suspension components.