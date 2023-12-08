Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Nissan Qashqai to get radical look and all-electric power

Major investment in Nissan’s Sunderland plant underpins the new fourth-generation Qashqai

by: John McIlroy
8 Dec 2023
Nissan Qashqai exclusive image - front

The Nissan Qashqai has been at the sharp end of the UK’s new-car sales charts for nearly 20 years. Now the brand has confirmed that the next-generation family SUV will be manufactured at the firm’s factory in Sunderland – and our sister site Carbuyer has revealed that it’s set to be the most radical take on the crossover concept yet.

The original Qashqai, launched in 2006, marked a dramatic rethink on the family-car formula – not least because Nissan had struggled to compete with a conventional hatchback against rivals such as the Vauxhall Astra and Ford Focus. The landscape has altered dramatically in the years since, with countless competitors joining the market – but Nissan is hoping that an all-new version of the Qashqai will arrive at a key time for many UK car buyers, giving them the option of an established nameplate featuring cutting-edge tech.

In an unusual move, Nissan has already issued a preview of the Qashqai: the dramatic Hyper Urban concept revealed ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show in October. The company even admitted during recent confirmation of investment in its UK factory that the next Qashqai will be “inspired” by the Hyper Urban.

Our exclusive images take the concept’s profile, but also show how the dramatic surfacing could be toned down and adapted for production versions. Hyper Urban has only been shown in digital form so far, but we’d expect the new Qashqai to measure around 4.5 metres long, allowing room above for the existing Ariya (and, potentially, a future seven-seat flagship) while featuring a more practical overall shape than the outgoing car. The Qashqai will be positioned above the next Leaf, which will also be reinvented for its third generation as a jacked-up crossover.

Nissan Qashqai exclusive image - rear

Beneath the metal, the new Qashqai will use the same basic CMF-EV architecture as Renault’s newly relaunched Scenic family SUV. That car measures 4,470mm and has a wheelbase that’s a full 12 centimetres longer than the current petrol Qashqai’s. Adopting a similar chassis configuration would allow Nissan to greatly improve the cabin space of its family SUV, while still retaining a boot capacity of around 500 litres. Expect Nissan to hold on to a few of the existing Qashqai’s traits too, such as doors that open particularly wide, making it easier to install and remove child seats.

The biggest switch for the Qashqai, of course, will be the move to electric power. The current car has featured electrified tech, with Nissan’s e-Power hybrid systems, but the brand has committed to launching only EVs in Europe from this point on. So by definition, the fourth-generation model will drop combustion engines entirely.

Again, the clues to its likely set-up lie in the Scenic, because both members of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance focus on sharing components where possible, including control modules and electric drive units. Nissan could ultimately go its own way on precise configurations and chemistries, given that its Sunderland assembly lines will be supplied by a nearby gigafactory. But the core dimensions defined by CMF-EV should mean similar figures.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

As a result, expect a choice of battery sizes, with around 60kWh in base-spec, two-wheel-drive editions, and up to 90kWh for those after a longer range or faster dual-motor performance. The CMF-EV platform has already shown itself capable of supporting a car of the Scenic’s size at less than 1,900kg, and this should transfer to the Qashqai too, delivering a range of up to 350 miles.

The Qashqai is one of a trio of models confirmed by Nissan for Sunderland, in a package of investment worth up to £2billion. The next Leaf will join the car there, along with the all-electric Juke.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs on sale right now...

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

Recommended

Best-selling cars 2023: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Best-selling cars 2023 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best-selling cars 2023: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

The Ford Puma continues to hold-off last year’s best-seller, but 2023 isn’t over just yet
5 Dec 2023
The most important cars of the last 35 years
Most important cars – header image
Best cars & vans

The most important cars of the last 35 years

We’ve reviewed hundreds of models over the past 35 years, but these are the ones that our team believes really made a difference
13 Oct 2023
Deal of the day: UK’s favourite car - Nissan Qashqai for £226 per month
Nissan Qashqai - front tracking
News

Deal of the day: UK’s favourite car - Nissan Qashqai for £226 per month

One of our favourite family cars, and the UK’s current top seller, is our deal of the day for October 9
9 Oct 2023
Best tow cars to buy 2023
Best tow cars to buy 2023 - header
Best cars & vans

Best tow cars to buy 2023

There’s more to towing a car than just hitching up a caravan. Check out these tow car stars to pick what’s right for you
25 Sep 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month

The Superb is one of our favourite estates and our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 December
4 Dec 2023
‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’
Opinion - Fiat Scudo
Opinion

‘Forget leasing a car, a cut-price van should be your next everyday vehicle’

With some huge savings to be had, Mike Rutherford thinks a van could be the perfect vehicle
3 Dec 2023
New Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2024 review: big estate with value boost
Jaguar XF Sportbrake - front tracking
Road tests

New Jaguar XF Sportbrake 2024 review: big estate with value boost

Jaguar's XF Sportbrake may be 8 years old but it just got a whole lot cheaper!
7 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content