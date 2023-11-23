Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Nissan Sunderland to build next generation Juke and Qashqai

A full statement from Nissan is expected on Friday over the plant’s future

by: Alastair Crooks
23 Nov 2023
Nissan Sunderland

Nissan has safeguarded thousands of jobs by confirming that the upcoming electric Nissan Juke and Britian’s best-selling car, the Nissan Qashqai, will be produced at the company’s Sunderland plant - according to a report from Sky News. 

The Japanese giant is hosting an event at its Sunderland factory on Today where it’s expected to formally make the statement. Sky’s sources say that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were involved in the discussions with Nissan and should play a role in the announcement. 

The Sunderland factory’s future was in doubt as recently as 2021, when it benefitted from a trade deal between the UK and EU. Additional focus has been placed on the Nissan plant’s future and its electrification since plans for Britishvolt’s gigafactory in nearby Northumberland collapsed earlier this year with the firm narrowly avoiding administration. 

Nissan Sunderland already has plenty of experience building EVs. The first and second-generation Leaf have been built there and in 2021 the firm announced it would make the Leaf’s successor in Sunderland too. 

A £1bn “EV36Zero hub” will help bring these plans to fruition, which initially created 900 jobs at Nissan. Further plans for the next-generation Juke and Qashqai should create more jobs on top of this or at least secure the jobs of the existing workforce of over 6,000 people. Nissan said the EV36Zero hub could account for a 9GWh capacity but could expand to 35GWh - enough for 100,000 EVs to be built per year at Sunderland. 

Sky’s report came soon after chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the government’s Autumn Statement on Wednesday with £2 billion of support for zero-emissions in the automotive industry. Electric vehicle customers received no such help however as Hunt resisted calls for incentives for EV buyers and reduced VAT costs of public EV charging.

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs and crossovers on sale right now...

  • Cars
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

New Nissan Hyper Force Concept unveiled: is the GT-R going electric?
Nissan Hyper Force Concept - front static
News

New Nissan Hyper Force Concept unveiled: is the GT-R going electric?

The final of Nissan’s five Tokyo Motor Show concept cars is a 1,341bhp electric supercar with solid-state battery technology
25 Oct 2023
The new Nissan Hyper Punk is a concept car for influencers 
Nissan Hyper Punk – front
News

The new Nissan Hyper Punk is a concept car for influencers 

Nissan says the Hyper Punk offers seamless connectivity between the ‘virtual and physical’ world 
19 Oct 2023
Don’t get angry! New Nissan Hyper Tourer concept can monitor your moods
New Nissan Hyper Tourer concept - front
News

Don’t get angry! New Nissan Hyper Tourer concept can monitor your moods

The new Nissan Hyper Tourer electric MPV concept will be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show
17 Oct 2023
Bold new Nissan Hyper Adventure can power your house and charge almost anything
Nissan Hyper Adventure concept - front
News

Bold new Nissan Hyper Adventure can power your house and charge almost anything

Outrageous electric SUV concept can power your house or return surplus electricity back to the grid
10 Oct 2023

Most Popular

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Citroen, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
20 Nov 2023
New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior
Hyundai Tucson facelift - front
News

New 2024 Hyundai Tucson facelift: award-winner gets new look and a redesigned interior

The popular Hyundai Tucson SUV has received a mid-life update, which will arrive in the UK early next year
21 Nov 2023
Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV
Renault Arkana front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: a super-low £44 a month for the Renault Arkana coupe SUV

An ultra-low PCP rate on the Renault Arkana is our Deal of the Day for November 17. You do, however, need a very chunky deposit.
17 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content