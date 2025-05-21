Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Nissan could ditch pure-petrol power in the UK to avoid big ZEV fines

New boss suggests it makes sense to kill higher-CO2 petrol engines in favour of hybrids and EVs

By:Richard Ingram
21 May 2025
Nissan Juke - left cornering

Nissan UK’s new managing director and ex-Vauxhall frontman, James Taylor, has suggested a move to selling only e-Power hybrids and full EVs could be the silver bullet that allows the company to balance its books and meet increasingly stringent zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate regulations.

At the launch of the new, electric Nissan Micra, we asked Taylor whether the firm’s hybrid e-Power set-up – rather than a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system, which in turn brings much lower CO2 figures – is the answer for customers not ready to make the leap to an EV.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“It’s a really, really good question,” he said. “It’s something, over the coming weeks, that I've got to get my head around – can it do that job to that level? In my mind it can, but it’s a bit of a 3D puzzle at the moment in terms of working out what we can do. [e-Power is] a big step forward, and for those not ready to go full electric, it’s kind of the next best thing.

“It comes back to what can you do in your sales mix? So, for example, do you go e-Power only? And then move the rest of your higher CO2 cars into that lower CO2 [band] – because the bit that we constantly have to do, is compare that to that [overall] CO2 number. Every part of the available choices we have to get to that ZEV mandate, we have to try and maximise to the best possible degree,” he told us.

The move, which could see certain versions of the Nissan Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail axed in favour of those running the well-established e-Power tech, could see base prices rise by as much as 23 per cent. An entry-level Juke currently costs just over £24,000, while the cheapest e-Power variant is £29,575, for example – the caveat being that the hybrid comes with an automatic gearbox as standard, and isn’t available in the cheapest Acenta Premium trim.

Continuing to use the Juke as an example, e-Power claims fuel economy improvements of almost 30 per cent compared with the standard petrol automatic. Crucially, however, it would allow Nissan to slash fleet emissions by up to 20 per cent.

Taylor didn’t give a timeframe or even a firm answer on if or when Nissan UK may drop its range of non-hybrid petrol engines, but with an uprated Qashqai e-Power due later this year and new, all-electric Leaf and Juke models on the horizon, the writing may already be on the wall.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Electric cars are not the only green solution, says Porsche
Porsche Taycan - main image

Electric cars are not the only green solution, says Porsche

As a pioneer of sustainable eFuels, Porsche thinks EVs are not the only option when it comes to achieving climate goals
News
14 May 2025
Nissan to axe 20,000 jobs worldwide and Sunderland plant may be affected
Nissan Ariya Nismo - Nissan badge

Nissan to axe 20,000 jobs worldwide and Sunderland plant may be affected

Future of employees at UK’s Sunderland plant are uncertain after Nissan announces huge job cuts, plant closures and suspension of post-2026 product pl…
News
13 May 2025
Diesel isn’t always a dirty word
Opinion - diesel

Diesel isn’t always a dirty word

Jordan Katsianis explains why he thinks we don’t all have to buy petrol cars or EVs. There is another way that makes real sense for some buyers
Opinion
8 May 2025
What is V2X? Vehicle to everything bidirectional car charging tech explained
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor connected to wallbox charger

What is V2X? Vehicle to everything bidirectional car charging tech explained

Bidirectional charging has been billed as one of the key sustainable future energy solutions; we explain what it is and what benefits it brings
Tips & advice
7 May 2025

Most Popular

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution
Connecting charger to Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Flawed hybrid car efficiency data to stifle UK EV sales and propagate pollution

Half a million extra PHEVs could reach UK roads by 2030 in place of cleaner EVs due to changes surrounding the ZEV Mandate
News
19 May 2025
New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta: latest details on supermini’s potential return

The Ford Fiesta could be coming back as an electric car, and here’s everything we know so far
News
20 May 2025
Kia is returning to its 'Keeping It Affordable' roots
Opinion - Kia

Kia is returning to its 'Keeping It Affordable' roots

Mike Rutherford thinks new cars are simply too expensive, but some manufacturers are starting to do something about it
Opinion
19 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content