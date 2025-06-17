Groundbreaking Nissan solid-state EV batteries due on sale by 2028

Nissan will launch its first car with solid-state battery technology in 2028, the company has confirmed, representing a big step forward for EV tech for the Japanese brand. It’s one that the car industry at large, not just Nissan, has been working towards in making EVs both more efficient and more cost effective.

Nissan isn’t the only brand with this type of new tech in the works, but it compares well with others that are leading the charge, with mainstream rivals like VW and Stellantis both due to reach a similar milestone at some time in 2027.

Christop Ambland, Nissan’s director of product planning in Europe told Auto Express, “Yes, we will be ready for SSB (solid state batteries) in 2028. But we can’t rush the process. We have to be sure that this technology is reliable, and ready to meet our customers’ expectations”.

While it won’t be quite the silver bullet that many were hoping solid-state battery technology would represent when the EVs initially took off, many, including Nissan, are suggesting that it will increase energy density by up to 30 per cent, at the same time reducing costs and improving consistency in variable temperatures.

This is due to the removal of liquid elements within the battery cells, reducing the amount of energy-sapping temperature management and improving the packaging required to house them.

While the technology is slated to radically improve the efficiency and range of pure EVs, the SSB batteries could also yield benefits for plug-in hybrids, with Ambland telling us, “we are not sure where the technology could lead, but we are actively exploring all potential applications.”

While Nissan’s highly-publicised de-coupling from Renault has made plenty of headlines, the two brands have continued their partnership in many engineering aspects, including jointly developing these new cells across both brands. Being, at most, 12 months behind rivals is a good place to be, for a company that certainly needs to be in one.

