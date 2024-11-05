Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New 2025 Kia Sportage facelift is ready for launch

The European update for the Sportage SUV will follow in the footsteps of already revealed Korean and US cars with a new look and interior upgrades

By:Richard Ingram
12 Feb 2025
Kia Sportage 2025 facelift - front tracking22

Sprinkled in among Kia’s ever-expanding range of electric cars, will be a handful of new or updated petrol and hybrid cars for 2025, including a Europe-specific facelift for the Kia Sportage. The car was first shown in Korean specification late last year before being revealed in full at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November. 

Due within the next few months, the European update will be visually identical to the car we saw in LA, based on the shorter-wheelbase model that saw huge success as the UK’s second best-selling car in 2024. Powertrain choices are unlikely to change all that much, with a choice of mild, full and plug-in hybrid engine options, plus front or all-wheel drive.

The fifth-generation Sportage arrived in 2021 and has been a regular fixture in the top 10 list of best-selling cars here in the UK. Kia is now looking to make the Sportage even more appealing with this mid-life update, which it’ll need to be, given its range of rivals includes our reigning Mid-size SUV of the Year, the Hyundai Tucson, plus the Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota RAV4

Kia Sportage 2025 facelift - rear tracking22

Design-wise, the Sportage will feature the ‘star map’ daytime-running light arrangement introduced by the flagship Kia EV9 that is also found on the Kia EV3, Sorento and even the Picanto city car. The US-spec mid-size SUV has also received a new set of vertical headlights, plus a new grille and bumper to go with additional foglights in the lower section. 

Further changes can be seen down the side of the Sportage with new alloy wheels (in a choice of 17, 18 and 19-inch sizes), while the rear pillar has been completely restyled for the new model. The side skirts have been updated for the 2025 car, too, and at the rear there are fresh lights and a redesigned bumper. Overall, it’s a more extensive facelift than Hyundai gave the mechanically similar Tucson last year.

Inside, the twin 12.3-inch curved screens are carried over from higher specification versions of the outgoing Sportage, although the positioning of the air vents and overall dash design is much simpler now. The familiar panel of dedicated switches for the climate control and media are still located in the lower portion of the dashboard. 

Elsewhere, a two-spoke steering wheel design with the offset Kia logo has been taken from the slightly smaller all-electric EV3, and Kia has removed the piano black material from the centre console – presumably to boost perceived quality and make it better equipped at dealing with the rough and tumble of family life.

While the platform tech will be carried over unchanged, Kia has fiddled with the Sportage’s powertrain line-up for 2025. There’s still an entry-level mild-hybrid, but power has been boosted from 157bhp to 178bhp. The Korean car comes with a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels, although the popular front-wheel-drive car with a manual gearbox will most likely remain for the UK and Europe.

Above this is an LPG offering that won’t come to the UK; interest in this fuel type has seen a steady decline over the past two decades, with infrastructure continuing to dwindle.

A full-hybrid Sportage will continue to be offered, however. Currently, this version uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine mated to a small battery and electric motor for modest electric running – when parking or creeping along in traffic, for example. US specs reveal that the e-motor is a little more powerful than before, which should help make acceleration smoother, while this particular powertrain continues to use a six-speed automatic transmission.

The current Sportage is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which has been carried over for the new car in the US. The focus for this particular version is fleet customers, who want low CO2 emissions for favourable Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) company car tax rates. The outgoing Sportage PHEV sold here produces 248bhp, which is unlikely to change, but we may see a boost to the battery size for a slightly longer EV range.

We’ll know more when the European version (which will continue to be built in Slovakia) is revealed in the next couple of months, with sales pencilled in for a little later in the year.

Pricing hasn’t been discussed at this stage, but expect a slight increase over the current Sportage’s starting point of £29,890. We should see the usual 2, 3, GT-Line and GT-Line S trims offered, with top-spec cars getting luxury-car kit like big wheels, leather trim and a panoramic roof.

Now take a look at the best family cars to buy...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

