New 2025 Kia Sportage facelift is ready for launch

Sprinkled in among Kia’s ever-expanding range of electric cars, will be a handful of new or updated petrol and hybrid cars for 2025, including a Europe-specific facelift for the Kia Sportage. The car was first shown in Korean specification late last year before being revealed in full at the Los Angeles Motor Show in November.

Due within the next few months, the European update will be visually identical to the car we saw in LA, based on the shorter-wheelbase model that saw huge success as the UK’s second best-selling car in 2024. Powertrain choices are unlikely to change all that much, with a choice of mild, full and plug-in hybrid engine options, plus front or all-wheel drive.

The fifth-generation Sportage arrived in 2021 and has been a regular fixture in the top 10 list of best-selling cars here in the UK. Kia is now looking to make the Sportage even more appealing with this mid-life update, which it’ll need to be, given its range of rivals includes our reigning Mid-size SUV of the Year, the Hyundai Tucson, plus the Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota RAV4.

Design-wise, the Sportage will feature the ‘star map’ daytime-running light arrangement introduced by the flagship Kia EV9 that is also found on the Kia EV3, Sorento and even the Picanto city car. The US-spec mid-size SUV has also received a new set of vertical headlights, plus a new grille and bumper to go with additional foglights in the lower section.