Kia EV3 named DrivingElectric’s 2025 Car of the Year

The new Kia EV3 has been crowned the 2025 Car of the Year by our sister site DrivingElectric.com, as well as the Best Family Electric Car on sale. The judges said: “Kia has a reputation for shaking up the EV market and the EV3 does it again, for an even wider audience.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV3 is, of course, the baby brother of the flagship, seven-seat Kia EV9, which was DrivingElectric’s Car of the Year in 2024. Both cars sit on the same bespoke electric-car platform, and feature the same superb in-car tech and bold design language.

The EV3 is a lot more affordable, though, with prices starting from £32,995. Entry-level models have a 58.3kWh battery and 267-mile range, while other variants benefit from a much larger 81.4kWh battery that ups it to a hugely impressive 375 miles.

The reigning Auto Express Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3, was also recognised by the judges as Best Value Electric Car. They said: “The Citroen e-C3 isn’t groundbreaking; it’s just a refreshingly simple and well-equipped electric car that won’t cost you a fortune.”

On the other end of the price spectrum, the BMW i5 was named as the Best Premium Electric Car, while the Best Electric Van award went to the new Renault Master E-Tech.

Tesla’s Supercharger network retained its title as the Best Universal Charging Network, thanks to feedback from motorists in Auto Express’ most recent Driver Power survey, with nearly 100 Supercharger locations across the UK now open to all EVs.

Finally, Hypervolt took home the award for Best Home Charger after it came out top in five of the seven categories surveyed in our Driver Power owner satisfaction survey: installation process, reliability, customer service, smartphone app and style.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LATEST KIA EV3 DEALS

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...