The Kia EV9 is DrivingElectric Car of the Year 2024

The winners of the annual DrivingElectric Awards have been announced, with the game-changing Kia EV9 taking top honours in a revamped format for 2024.

Split into three key categories focusing on the value, family and premium segments, the EV9 was lauded for its spacious interior, easy-to-use tech and ultra-rapid charging. The DrivingElectric judges said, “The Kia EV9 alters the electric landscape, offering huge space and a premium feel – all at a sub-premium price. No EV offers this kind of practicality for the money.”

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK said: "The EV9 was already one of the most anticipated cars of 2023, and our UK dealer partners have received more interest in this car ahead of launch than almost any other Kia vehicle to date.

Our new flagship EV takes Kia into a new segment, and puts us up against some very keen competition. But our established reputation as an electrification leader makes this an entirely natural – and hotly awaited – next step for the brand, and we're delighted to see the car recognised already by DrivingElectric for what it offers customers."

Other models acknowledged in the 2024 DrivingElectric Awards included the BYD Dolphin, named Best Value Electric Car, and the Tesla Model 3 which took the title of Best Family Electric Car. The Mercedes eCitan, Nissan Townstar and Renault Kangoo E-Tech trio shared DrivingElectric’s Best Electric Van award.

Using the latest Driver Power data, Auto Express sister site DrivingElectric.com also handed out awards for home and public charging. Easee took the prize for Best Home Charger, while Tesla was voted Best Charging Network for its ease of access and reliability. Tesla wasn’t previously eligible for this award, but took the win after opening up part of its network to all electric-car drivers – regardless of make or model.

