Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

We love a Kia Sportage, you love a Kia Sportage, so what’s not to like about today’s Car Deal of the Day - a Kia Sportage for £225 per month? The Sportage is a top class mid-size SUV that’s been a fixture on our list of the top 10 options in the SUV class for years. It’s also one of the UK’s best selling cars of any kind and the number one best selling medium SUV, so it must be doing something right.

Now the Sportage is available to lease from Lease Car UK at a lower monthly price than we’ve seen for a long time. £244.67 per month to be precise. Pay a £3,044 initial payment and you can drive the car for three years for up to 5,000 miles per year. Pay slightly more to extend the mileage limit if you need to.

This deal on the current model could be something to do with the imminent arrival of the facelifted Sportage but don’t let that put you off. It’s still a family car of real quality.