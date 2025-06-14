Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.

By:Steve Walker
14 Jun 2025
Kia Sportage - side panning
  • Under £225 per month
  • Entry-level model has most of the kit you need
  • One of the UK’s most popular cars

We love a Kia Sportage, you love a Kia Sportage, so what’s not to like about today’s Car Deal of the Day - a Kia Sportage for £225 per month? The Sportage is a top class  mid-size SUV that’s been a fixture on our list  of the top 10 options in the SUV class for years. It’s also one of the UK’s best selling cars of any kind and the number one best selling medium SUV, so it must be doing something right.

Now the Sportage is available to lease from Lease Car UK at a lower monthly price than we’ve seen for a long time. £244.67 per month to be precise. Pay a £3,044 initial payment and you can drive the car for three years for up to 5,000 miles per year. Pay slightly more to extend the mileage limit if you need to. 

This deal on the current model could be something to do with the imminent arrival of the facelifted Sportage but don’t let that put you off. It’s still a family car of real quality. 

The model in question is the base specification ‘2’ car with the 1.6 T-GDi mild-hybrid petrol engine and front-wheel drive. You get a 157bhp motor capable of 0-62mph in just under 10 seconds with 43.5mpg official fuel economy. The numbers are nothing groundbreaking but the Sportage is one of those cars whose strong point is a lack of weak points. The driving experience is comfortable, competent and relaxed and the performance is more than adequate for most use cases. 

Kia Sportage - dashboard

It’s a similar story with ‘2’ trim. It’s nothing fancy but the important stuff is included. You get Automatic headlights, electric heated mirrors, rain sensing wipers, climate control, a 12.3” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, lots of charging ports and a parking camera, among many other features. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Kia Sportage leasing offers from leading providers on our Kia Sportage hub page...

Check out the Kia Sportage deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

