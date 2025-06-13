Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month

Spicy Veloce model with 276bhp

Head-turning styling; big boot

Only £289.48 a month

Alfa Romeo's first electric car is pretty much all we had hoped for. Stunning styling? Yes. A comfortable interior? Absolutely. And a thrilling driving experience. You bet.

You can also throw value for money into the mix judging by this deal from Lease4Less. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, the broker is offering the Alfa Romeo Junior for just £289.48 a month.

An initial payment of £4,073.76 is needed to get the ball rolling, and this two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles per annum. Increasing this to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £19.47 a month, though.

That may sound a little steep but this is the 'hot' Junior after all. Anyone who knows their Alfas will know that the Veloce badge denotes the spicy version, and that's especially the case here. While other versions of the Junior make do with a hybrid or a 134bhp electric powertrain, here you get the full-fat 276bhp EV set-up.

This means a rapid 5.9-second dash from 0-62mph, while a mechanical limited-slip differential makes sure all that power is deployed in the best manner possible.

The Junior may share a lot of its components with some Peugeots and Jeeps, but you really wouldn't know it on the outside. The Junior has a look all of its own – in other words, it's typically like many other Alfa Romeos, and is distinctive.

The interior is a nice place to be, thanks to an interestingly designed dashboard, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a big boot.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo says you can get 208 miles from the 54kWh battery, and 100kW DC charging means topping up at the roadside shouldn't take too long.

