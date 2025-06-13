Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month

Alfa Romeo’s first EV is a good one, especially in this Veloce spec. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 June.

By:George Armitage
13 Jun 2025
Alfa Romeo Junior - front full width
  • Spicy Veloce model with 276bhp
  • Head-turning styling; big boot
  • Only £289.48 a month

Alfa Romeo's first electric car is pretty much all we had hoped for. Stunning styling? Yes. A comfortable interior? Absolutely. And a thrilling driving experience. You bet.

You can also throw value for money into the mix judging by this deal from Lease4Less. Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, the broker is offering the Alfa Romeo Junior for just £289.48 a month

An initial payment of £4,073.76 is needed to get the ball rolling, and this two-year deal has a cap of 5,000 miles per annum. Increasing this to 8,000 miles only costs an extra £19.47 a month, though.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That may sound a little steep but this is the 'hot' Junior after all. Anyone who knows their Alfas will know that the Veloce badge denotes the spicy version, and that's especially the case here. While other versions of the Junior make do with a hybrid or a 134bhp electric powertrain, here you get the full-fat 276bhp EV set-up.

This means a rapid 5.9-second dash from 0-62mph, while a mechanical limited-slip differential makes sure all that power is deployed in the best manner possible. 

The Junior may share a lot of its components with some Peugeots and Jeeps, but you really wouldn't know it on the outside. The Junior has a look all of its own – in other words, it's typically like many other Alfa Romeos, and is distinctive.

The interior is a nice place to be, thanks to an interestingly designed dashboard, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a big boot.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo says you can get 208 miles from the 54kWh battery, and 100kW DC charging means topping up at the roadside shouldn't take too long.

Alfa Romeo Junior - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Junior leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Junior hub page.

Deals on Alfa Romeo Junior rivals

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

New in-stock Hyundai KonaCash £23,685Avg. savings £3,722
New Hyundai Kona

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,005Avg. savings £2,358
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Jeep Avenger

Jeep Avenger

New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,939Avg. savings £3,522
New Jeep Avenger

Configure now

Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
