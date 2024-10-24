New Kia Sportage teased ahead of imminent reveal

It’s confirmed: the new Kia Sportage will be revealed in November, with the news accompanied by the first official, if very shadowy, pictures of the facelifted mid-size SUV.

They show that the Sportage will be replacing its boomerang-like daytime-running lights with the new ‘Star Map’ lightning signature that can be found on much of Kia’s line-up now, from the flagship EV9 to the recently refreshed Picanto. We can also see that the ultra-slim lighting wraps around new vertical headlights.

The ‘tiger nose’ front grille appears to be more vertical than before as well, but still has a contrasting strip above it. Meanwhile the rear has received a new set of tail-lights with a new signature. We won’t be surprised if the rear bumper has been tweaked, too, but it’s not clear from these particular images.

We haven’t had a look inside the new Sportage yet either, but we don’t expect there will be many changes. The cabin could receive the same subtle upgrades as the facelifted Kia EV6, which has a new, slightly squared-off steering wheel design, the brand’s latest software and new graphics for the displays, plus wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As part of the facelift, we may see the 4.2-inch driver’s display removed from lower-spec versions, so that every model comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens. But below that, the Sportage should still get a touch-sensitive control panel that can be used for either media or climate controls.

The engine line-up is also unlikely to change. There are mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains available – all based on a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Of course we won’t have to wait too long to find out for sure, with the reveal of the new model just weeks away. The timings suggest it will be presented for the first time at the 2024 Los Angeles Motor Show, which starts on 22 November. The facelifted Sportage is likely to go on sale in early 2025.

