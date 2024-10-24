Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia Sportage teased ahead of imminent reveal

We expect the facelifted Kia Sportage will presented for the first time at the upcoming Los Angeles Motor Show

By:Ellis Hyde
24 Oct 2024
New Kia Sportage teaser - front lights3

It’s confirmed: the new Kia Sportage will be revealed in November, with the news accompanied by the first official, if very shadowy, pictures of the facelifted mid-size SUV

They show that the Sportage will be replacing its boomerang-like daytime-running lights with the new ‘Star Map’ lightning signature that can be found on much of Kia’s line-up now, from the flagship EV9 to the recently refreshed Picanto. We can also see that the ultra-slim lighting wraps around new vertical headlights. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ‘tiger nose’ front grille appears to be more vertical than before as well, but still has a contrasting strip above it. Meanwhile the rear has received a new set of tail-lights with a new signature. We won’t be surprised if the rear bumper has been tweaked, too, but it’s not clear from these particular images. 

We haven’t had a look inside the new Sportage yet either, but we don’t expect there will be many changes. The cabin could receive the same subtle upgrades as the facelifted Kia EV6, which has a new, slightly squared-off steering wheel design, the brand’s latest software and new graphics for the displays, plus wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As part of the facelift, we may see the 4.2-inch driver’s display removed from lower-spec versions, so that every model comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens. But below that, the Sportage should still get a touch-sensitive control panel that can be used for either media or climate controls.

The engine line-up is also unlikely to change. There are mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains available – all based on a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. 

Of course we won’t have to wait too long to find out for sure, with the reveal of the new model just weeks away. The timings suggest it will be presented for the first time at the 2024 Los Angeles Motor Show, which starts on 22 November. The facelifted Sportage is likely to go on sale in early 2025.

Click here for our list of the best family cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Header image of the best-selling cars for August 2024

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best cars & vans
4 Oct 2024
Best used automatic cars
Best used automatic cars - header image

Best used automatic cars

Give your left leg a rest with one of these nine great used cars with easy-going automatic gearboxes
Best cars & vans
3 Oct 2024
Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024
Best plug-in hybrids - header image

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially. Here are our electrified favourites
Best cars & vans
18 Sep 2024
Nissan Qashqai vs Kia Sportage: top hybrid SUVs go head-to-head
Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage - front tracking

Nissan Qashqai vs Kia Sportage: top hybrid SUVs go head-to-head

Nissan’s Qashqai once ruled the crossover kingdom, but lost its crown to rivals such as the Kia Sportage. Can the new version regain the throne?
Car group tests
31 Aug 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month
BMW M2 - front corner

Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s brawny two-door M-car is great to drive and our Deal of the Day for 20 October
News
20 Oct 2024
Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025
Dacia Duster - front

Dacia Duster named Carbuyer Car of the Year for 2025

The Carbuyer Best Car Awards 2025 winners have been announced, and it’s good news for Dacia
News
22 Oct 2024
New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival
Porsche Panamera GTS - front

New Porsche Panamera GTS 2024 review: a serious BMW M5 rival

The latest Porsche Panamera GTS might fly in the face of the brand’s electrified future, but it’s a terrific performer
Road tests
22 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content