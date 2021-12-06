Best driving games 2025

The video game industry is currently booming, with the latest consoles delivering incredible graphics, highly authentic gameplay and even virtual-reality integration. And for those gamers wanting to hit the track, there’s everything from realistic driving simulators to fun, arcade-style racers.

At first glance, many of the games featured here may look familiar to you, with release dates from a few years back. However, you shouldn’t be fooled. A lot of games studios have moved away from the traditional cycle of releasing a new product every year, in favour of downloadable content packs to keep existing titles feeling box fresh. New cars, tracks and even gameplay tweaks are added on a regular basis.

There are plenty of options to choose from, so we’ve tested some of the most popular to give you a guide as to where to spend your money this Christmas.

How we tested them

With fewer new releases, we moved away from focusing on finding the most accurate recreation of real-life racing. We rated a wider range of games, rewarding those that delivered best on what they were trying to do. For a traditional sim we wanted great dynamics plus accurate cars and tracks, whereas an arcade-style racer needed to pack a punch visually and creatively. Overall, our winners were those that kept us coming back for more.

Verdict

Forza takes top spot with its latest Motorsport game offering realistic driving without making it too difficult for the casual gamer. Forza Horizon 5 is perfect for someone wanting a bit more arcade fun, while for anyone in the market for pure sim driving, you’ll find it hard to beat Gran Turismo 7.

Forza Horizon 5