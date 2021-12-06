Best driving games 2025
A car-themed video game is the perfect petrolhead gift – but which is best?
The video game industry is currently booming, with the latest consoles delivering incredible graphics, highly authentic gameplay and even virtual-reality integration. And for those gamers wanting to hit the track, there’s everything from realistic driving simulators to fun, arcade-style racers.
At first glance, many of the games featured here may look familiar to you, with release dates from a few years back. However, you shouldn’t be fooled. A lot of games studios have moved away from the traditional cycle of releasing a new product every year, in favour of downloadable content packs to keep existing titles feeling box fresh. New cars, tracks and even gameplay tweaks are added on a regular basis.
There are plenty of options to choose from, so we’ve tested some of the most popular to give you a guide as to where to spend your money this Christmas.
How we tested them
With fewer new releases, we moved away from focusing on finding the most accurate recreation of real-life racing. We rated a wider range of games, rewarding those that delivered best on what they were trying to do. For a traditional sim we wanted great dynamics plus accurate cars and tracks, whereas an arcade-style racer needed to pack a punch visually and creatively. Overall, our winners were those that kept us coming back for more.
Verdict
Forza takes top spot with its latest Motorsport game offering realistic driving without making it too difficult for the casual gamer. Forza Horizon 5 is perfect for someone wanting a bit more arcade fun, while for anyone in the market for pure sim driving, you’ll find it hard to beat Gran Turismo 7.
Forza Horizon 5
- Available for: Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC
- Rating: 5 stars
Launched last year, Forza Motorsport is probably the most complete driving game to hit consoles, with regular updates enabling an ever-growing list of cars and tracks. The handling of the wide variety of vehicles, from supercars to classic touring cars, is great, and they look fantastic on track, too. Forza Motorsport features a regular career mode, letting you play through tiers and win championships, while there is a new online multiplayer mode. Disappointingly, there’s no two-player splitscreen to race with friends or family on the same console.
Gran Turismo 7
- Available for: PS4, PS5
- Rating: 4.5 stars
This is the latest iteration of the legendary sim driving series that dates back to 1997. Gran Turismo 7 was a long time coming, but with an in-depth career mode along with multiplayer modes, it doesn’t disappoint. Dynamic weather and time make the racing ultra-realistic, and virtual reality gives full immersion. For the more casual gamer, Gran Turismo 7 may feel like a bit of a grind – you really need to put the miles in on-track to unlock the best upgrades.
Forza Horizon 5
- Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC
- Rating: 4.5 stars
It's a one-two finish for Forza, with its open-world Horizon series offering gamers an escape from the confines of the track and on to the streets and off-road. Boasting a more arcade-style feel, Forza Horizon 5 is set in a fictional Mexico – and it looks amazing. We previously crowned this game a test winner, and since it launched it has been continually upgraded. With more than 500 vehicles plus a range of race modes (and even the option to create your own), this game offers endless longevity. Great value for money.
F1 24
- Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Windows PC
- Rating: 4 stars
This is one of the few games that continues to release a new title each year to coincide with the latest season. That means rule changes, driver swaps and team updates are faithfully recreated. You can play through the career mode as a driver (past or present), or take on the role of owner of a new team on the grid. Overall, the game plays well and is a must for any big Formula One fan.
LEGO 2K Drive
- Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch
- Rating: 4 stars
Just like the bricks, LEGO 2K Drive is aimed at kids but is fun for all the family. There’s a story mode for single players, while a two-player splitscreen allows you to take on your kids on the track or in the wacky arena games. When you’re racing, your vehicle will switch between supercar, off-road buggy and speedboat as you tear across different terrain in the fictional Bricklandia world. It’s a great game, and we didn’t stop smiling while playing it.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Available for: Nintendo Switch
- Rating: 4 stars
The definitive edition of a mainstay in the video game world for decades, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features all the characters, tracks and crazy gameplay elements that made the series famous. It’s heaps of fun and offers online multiplayer and splitscreen play. Nothing beats hitting your friend with a shell on Rainbow Road just as they’re about to cross the finish line.
EA Sports WRC
- Available for: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Windows PC
- Rating: 3.5 stars
The official licence of the WRC and the team behind the Colin McRae series: a match made in heaven? Nearly. It’s a faithful championship recreation, but for hardcore fans it doesn’t drive as well as Dirt Rally 2.0. It’s in line for continual upgrades, though, with new classic cars and season updates. Note, it’s available only on current gen consoles.
Need for Speed Unbound
- Available for: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Windows PC
- Rating: 3.5 stars
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Need for Speed franchise, and Unbound feels like a return to the peak of its Underground 2 days, with nitrous-boosted street cars outrunning police in a fictional city. It’s easy to play and fun adding big engines and bodykits to beat-up old cars. The graphics are sometimes jarring, though.
