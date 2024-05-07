New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”

A new bill has been introduced to Parliament, calling for the introduction of so-called graduated driving licences (GDLs), which would impose restrictions on new drivers in order to curb what are being described as “often avoidable collisions”.

Under the proposed law, newly-qualified drivers would, for the first six months, have restrictions on the number of young passengers they are allowed to carry, as well as a zero limit for blood alcohol content. Other constraints may also be implemented, although exemptions would be made for work, medical and emergency situations.

Dubbed the Motor Vehicles (Driving Licences) (New Drivers) Bill, and introduced to Parliament by Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, the new proposal has cross-party support from MPs as well as the backing of safety charities.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to government statistics, there were 29,429 people killed or seriously injured on the roads between June 2022 and June 2023. Just over a fifth of the fatalities were of people aged between 17 and 29 years old, with statistics from the year prior showing that male drivers aged between 17 to 24 are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in an accident, compared with those aged 25 or over.