Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New graduated driving licence bill aims to tackle “overconfident young motorists”

Labour MP, Kim Leadbeater is set to introduce a new law to Parliament which could impose restrictions on new drivers

by: Tom Jervis
7 May 2024
Driving licence UK

A new bill has been introduced to Parliament, calling for the introduction of so-called graduated driving licences (GDLs), which would impose restrictions on new drivers in order to curb what are being described as “often avoidable collisions”.

Under the proposed law, newly-qualified drivers would, for the first six months, have restrictions on the number of young passengers they are allowed to carry, as well as a zero limit for blood alcohol content. Other constraints may also be implemented, although exemptions would be made for work, medical and emergency situations.

Dubbed the Motor Vehicles (Driving Licences) (New Drivers) Bill, and introduced to Parliament by Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, the new proposal has cross-party support from MPs as well as the backing of safety charities.

Advertisement - Article continues below

According to government statistics, there were 29,429 people killed or seriously injured on the roads between June 2022 and June 2023. Just over a fifth of the fatalities were of people aged between 17 and 29 years old, with statistics from the year prior showing that male drivers aged between 17 to 24 are four times more likely to be killed or seriously injured in an accident, compared with those aged 25 or over.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

When introducing her bill to Parliament, Leadbeater said: “Many of us will remember being new drivers. The inexperience, the lack of confidence or, sometimes, sadly often amongst younger men, the overconfidence.”

She continued, “We must never forget that behind [that] statistic there are thousands of lives, right across the country, grieving or going through unimaginable pain. Lives changed forever and families torn apart by tragic and often avoidable collisions.”

As alluded to earlier, the concept of graduated driving licences is not one just solely backed by one MP; in 2021 the Commons’ Transport Select Committee called on the government to implement such a scheme as evidence showed it would be “effective in reducing crash rates”.

The bill is also backed by the likes of the AA and RAC, the Association of British Insurers and the UK Road Offender Education (UKROEd), which only last month called on MPs to support GDLs to “to save the lives of young drivers.”

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “It’s high time a renewed focus was given to reducing casualties. Families up and down the country who have lost sons and daughters far too soon are looking for something to change, and graduated driving licences could well be the answer.”

“Passing the practical driving test is the very first step in anyone’s driving career, but there remains so much more to learn to become a safe, proficient and confident driver. We call on MPs to back this Bill and set the wheels in motion in creating legislation that has the potential to save lives.”

Would you support the introduction of Graduated Driving Licences for young drivers? Let us know in the comments below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Urgent action needed to “re-enthuse” private EV buyers, say car makers
V5C document with car key
News

Urgent action needed to “re-enthuse” private EV buyers, say car makers

The proportion of EVs sold to private buyers in April slumped 22 per cent compared to April 2023, as EV fleet sales motor ahead
7 May 2024
AI drives major rise in car insurance fraud as criminals fake evidence
Ford Transit Courier with AI-generated cosmetic damage
News

AI drives major rise in car insurance fraud as criminals fake evidence

Finance firm, Allianz, has found that the number of fraudulent insurance cases regarding doctored photos and video has trebled in the last year
3 May 2024
More 20mph speed limits in Glasgow despite UK Government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’
20mph zone road sign
News

More 20mph speed limits in Glasgow despite UK Government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’

Almost 4,000 additional streets in Glasgow will get a 20mph speed limit, with introductions set to be phased
2 May 2024
UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used
Mercedes A-Class - front cornering
News

UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used

Data from YouGov’s BrandIndex shows that Mercedes-Benz is a top choice with new car buyers, with used buyers favouring Ford
2 May 2024

Most Popular

Volvo XC40 vs MINI Countryman 2024 twin test: a small SUV skirmish
MINI Countryman and Volvo XC40 - front tracking
Car group tests

Volvo XC40 vs MINI Countryman 2024 twin test: a small SUV skirmish

The MINI Countryman is now a big hitter in the premium compact SUV class, but can it beat the Volvo XC40?
4 May 2024
Best 0% finance car deals 2024
Best 0% finance car deals - header image
Best cars & vans

Best 0% finance car deals 2024

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals
3 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!
MINI Cooper - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!

The latest iteration of Britain’s iconic supermini is is our Car Deal of the Day for 3 May
3 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content