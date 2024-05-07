New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer

The new Volkswagen California – VW’s hotly anticipated next-generation camper – has been revealed, carrying over myriad exciting features from the innovative concept shown last year. It’ll go on sale imminently with prices from around £65,000, though official prices are still under wraps for now.

Based on the maker’s long-wheelbase T7 Multivan rather than the forthcoming Transporter van, the California is 269mm longer than its predecessor. It gets a familiar look and a choice of two-tone paint options, but is available in more trims and layouts than ever before, with the top-spec Coast and Ocean models featuring a small kitchenette with two-ring gas hob.

All versions of the California get the same dual-screen dashboard layout as the VW Multivan MPV, with the central display flanked on one side by a selection of buttons used to operate the pop-up roof. On the other, you’ll find the dash-mounted gear lever, positioned to free-up space and allow for a walk-through cabin. There are only two seats up front, but they can swivel 180 degrees when the California is stationary.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The entry-level Beach variant comes with a new six-seat layout, but doesn’t offer a bed in the lower cabin. VW itself refers to this as “a Multivan with a manual pop-up roof” – presumably for day trips or big families who enjoy the outdoors. The new Beach Tour model has five seats, and the rear row can be folded to create a bed downstairs. And because the second row comprises three individual chairs, they can slide and fold independently; once folded, they can also be used as a table, with recesses to stop things like cups or food rolling around. The seats can also be lifted out, to free up room for longer items such as bikes.