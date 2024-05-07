New high-tech Volkswagen California camper van arrives just in time for summer
VW’s revered home from home is back, and it’s packed with more clever features than ever before
The new Volkswagen California – VW’s hotly anticipated next-generation camper – has been revealed, carrying over myriad exciting features from the innovative concept shown last year. It’ll go on sale imminently with prices from around £65,000, though official prices are still under wraps for now.
Based on the maker’s long-wheelbase T7 Multivan rather than the forthcoming Transporter van, the California is 269mm longer than its predecessor. It gets a familiar look and a choice of two-tone paint options, but is available in more trims and layouts than ever before, with the top-spec Coast and Ocean models featuring a small kitchenette with two-ring gas hob.
All versions of the California get the same dual-screen dashboard layout as the VW Multivan MPV, with the central display flanked on one side by a selection of buttons used to operate the pop-up roof. On the other, you’ll find the dash-mounted gear lever, positioned to free-up space and allow for a walk-through cabin. There are only two seats up front, but they can swivel 180 degrees when the California is stationary.
The entry-level Beach variant comes with a new six-seat layout, but doesn’t offer a bed in the lower cabin. VW itself refers to this as “a Multivan with a manual pop-up roof” – presumably for day trips or big families who enjoy the outdoors. The new Beach Tour model has five seats, and the rear row can be folded to create a bed downstairs. And because the second row comprises three individual chairs, they can slide and fold independently; once folded, they can also be used as a table, with recesses to stop things like cups or food rolling around. The seats can also be lifted out, to free up room for longer items such as bikes.
Above this sits the Beach Camper. This version remains a spacious five seater, but adds a mini kitchen and a 230-volt power connection for hooking up to the mains at campsites. However, unlike its more expensive siblings, the Beach Camper’s facilities are limited to a single-ring hob, cutlery drawer and storage spot. The unit pulls out from the rear of the van and can only be used with the tailgate open.
The California Coast and top-spec Ocean get just four seats, but in place of the fifth chair is a built-in kitchen with a dual-ring gas hob, a fridge, plus drawers and cupboards. There’s a toughened-glass worktop and a sink operated via the fresh water supply, which can be topped up at home or on campsites. All versions get a raised bed in the roof that measures 2,054mm x 1,137mm.
For the first time, all Californias come with twin sliding doors – one on each side. On Coast and Ocean versions, with their built-in kitchen, this allows owners to better ventilate the cabin when cooking, while also providing an additional entry point – particularly useful in the UK when parking on the street, for example. That second sliding door also hides a fold-out table, for use outside the van.
New in this 2024 VW California is a five-inch iPad-style panel in the C-pillar, giving owners access to vehicle functions such as the roof mechanism and the interior lights. It also offers instant visibility of the van’s systems, such as fresh and waste water levels, plus the charge state of the auxiliary battery. VW’s pictures suggest campers will be able to live off grid for almost five days before needing to connect to an external power supply.
Three engines will be available for the California, though UK specifications haven’t been confirmed. Front-wheel-drive TSI petrol and TDI diesels with 148bhp and 198bhp will be offered, as well as, for the first time, an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid. Volkswagen hasn’t issued an electric range for the 242bhp eHybrid model, but has said it’ll be capable of towing up to two tonnes.
The new California will go on sale in June priced from around £65,000, with the fully loaded plug-in hybrid Ocean likely to command a premium of between £15k and £20k. First cars will be delivered in the second half of the year – possibly in time for some late-summer sun.
Click here for our list of the best people carriers and MPVs...