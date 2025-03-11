Volkswagen Grand California camper van now gets more screens and a long warranty

The Volkswagen Grand California – VW’s Crafter-based camper – has been updated for 2025, with more technology and improved warranty cover. The biggest changes come inside, where the Grand Cali gets a new digital dashboard with standard-fit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The basic central screen now measures 10 inches, and can be upgraded to a 12.9-inch display for an extra cost. In the rear, every version now gets the five-inch portrait touchscreen first seen in the smaller California, giving owners access to functions such as the auxiliary heater and ambient lighting. A supplementary smartphone app shows things like fresh and waste water levels at a glance.

This isn’t considered as substantial as a conventional facelift, meaning there are no visual changes to things like the lights or bumpers. In fact, the only updates to the outside of the Grand California are to the badging, which is brought in line with other models in the California range.

As before, two versions are available: the Grand California 600 (£84,806), and the Grand California 680 (from £86,800). Both feature a 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with 161bhp, but the 680 is available with front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive. The engine has apparently been updated to comply with Euro VI HD emissions standards.

Every model gets 17-inch alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a host of driver-assistance features. Inside, in addition to the larger screens, all versions get swivelling front seats, a twin-ring hob, 70-litre fridge and a 110-litre fresh-water tank.

All new Grand California models now come with the ‘Volkswagen 5+ Promise’ comprising a five-year warranty, five years’ Roadside Assistance, five services and the first two MOTs. Models ordered before the end of the month also benefit from a £4,500 deposit contribution.

