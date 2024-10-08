New Volkswagen California campervan now available as a PHEV, just in time for summer
New eHybrid plug-in version boasts 54-mile EV range, and joins standard petrol and diesel engine options
For the first time ever, the Volkswagen California camper is available to order with plug-in hybrid power. The new California eHybrid 4Motion is priced from £78,495, and offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 54 miles – plenty to get from your campsite to the coast.
The California eHybrid 4Motion uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an e-motor that draws power from a 19.7kWh battery pack. The set-up delivers 242bhp, all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg and, because of the impressive EV range, more than 300mpg fuel economy.
The eHybrid plug-in joins the standard diesel and petrol engines in the California line-up, which currently starts from £63,481. The base 2.0-litre TDI diesel produces 148bhp and 360Nm of torque, or for about £3,000 extra, higher-spec models can be fitted with a punchier 201bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. Both send all their power to the front wheels via a DSG automatic gearbox.
There are also three trim levels on offer, each bringing varying levels of standard kit. Entry-level Camper models act more like big vans, with five individual seats and a manually operated pop-up roof, while Coast and Ocean variants throw in plenty of gear – including a kitchen sink. All versions now come with two sliding doors, one on each side.
The entry-level model also features 16-inch alloy wheels, a side awning, all-round parking sensors and a mini kitchen that pulls out from a drawer in the tailgate. Inside, you’ll find VW’s 10-inch Discover infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus six USB-C slots. This model also gets a full set of magnetic curtains and roller blinds for the interior windows, plus a small touchscreen panel in the C-pillar that controls many of the vehicle’s functions.
Stepping up to the California Coast – which is the base trim offered with the eHybrid – brings 17-inch wheels, three-zone climate control and a rear view camera. Coast models get just four seats – again, these are all individual – but boast a proper kitchen with a pull-out fridge, plus a shower connection that’s fed from the fresh water tank. The roof is electrically operated on these versions, too.
At the top of the range sits the familiar California Ocean, which starts from more than £77,500, but can reach over £85,000 if you opt for the PHEV powertrain. This specification comes with all the trimmings, such as 18-inch wheels, matrix-LED headlights and a full-width front lightbar, plus 30-colour ambient lighting inside. Buyers also get heated front seats, keyless entry and the upgraded Discover Pro infotainment system with built-in sat-nav.
The California is once again available with a choice of single and two-tone paint finishes, as well as three colour options for the fabric within the pop-up roof. There are also seven alloy wheel designs, ranging from 16 to 19 inches.
Every California comes with VW’s ‘5+ Promise’ extended warranty and service plan, which includes a five-year warranty, five years of roadside assistance and five services.
