New Volkswagen California campervan now available as a PHEV, just in time for summer

For the first time ever, the Volkswagen California camper is available to order with plug-in hybrid power. The new California eHybrid 4Motion is priced from £78,495, and offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 54 miles – plenty to get from your campsite to the coast.

The California eHybrid 4Motion uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an e-motor that draws power from a 19.7kWh battery pack. The set-up delivers 242bhp, all-wheel drive, a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg and, because of the impressive EV range, more than 300mpg fuel economy.

The eHybrid plug-in joins the standard diesel and petrol engines in the California line-up, which currently starts from £63,481. The base 2.0-litre TDI diesel produces 148bhp and 360Nm of torque, or for about £3,000 extra, higher-spec models can be fitted with a punchier 201bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol motor. Both send all their power to the front wheels via a DSG automatic gearbox.

There are also three trim levels on offer, each bringing varying levels of standard kit. Entry-level Camper models act more like big vans, with five individual seats and a manually operated pop-up roof, while Coast and Ocean variants throw in plenty of gear – including a kitchen sink. All versions now come with two sliding doors, one on each side.