Volkswagen Grand California’s new-look interior should please luxury-loving campers

Volkswagen has revealed a new version of its Grand California camper van, featuring fresh technology, upgraded safety kit and more wood. Based on the Crafter full-size van, the VW Grand California offers buyers more space than its smaller Multivan-based California counterpart, and two body lengths with different interior layouts.

The key differences between this new 2025 model and its predecessors largely relate to the interior. VW now offers the latest digital driver’s display and a choice of two touchscreen infotainment systems, with either a 10.4 or 12.9-inch display. Both of these run the latest VW operating system, and come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In addition to this, VW’s latest suite of safety features, including active lane assist, autonomous emergency braking in drive and reverse, and travel assist, are all now standard fit.

Those looking for a little more luxury in their mobile home will be glad to see upgrades to the interior finishes and furnishings. Elements such as the dining table and kitchen cabinets are now covered in a high-quality Atami bamboo finish, and there’s new UPVC flooring across the entire rear of the cabin.

VW offers the Grand California in two versions, the 600 and 680. There’s no technical difference between the two, but the key variations are the length (6.0m and 6.8m respectively) and roof height. These govern the interior layouts, which offer either transverse or longitudinal bed layouts – and if you’re looking to purchase a camper, or indeed any Volkswagen, be sure to click onto the Auto Express marketplace to find unbeatable deals.

The Grand California is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Buyers can choose between front-wheel drive and – for an extra £8,000 – an optional 4Motion all-wheel drive system. UK pricing has not been confirmed, but expect them to start at around £84,000 for the 600 model, rising to about £86,000 for the 680.

