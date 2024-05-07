Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New Volkswagen California camper is a plug-in hybrid home from home

VW’s revered campervan is back, and UK specifications show it’ll have more clever features than ever

by: Richard Ingram
12 Aug 2024
Volkswagen California - front22

Preliminary UK specifications for the all-new Multivan-based Volkswagen California have been revealed, with the full line-up set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Three trims and three powertrains will be offered, and while prices are still to be determined, the iconic campervan should start from around £65,000.

Over 200,000 VW Californias have been built to date. The new version of the maker’s hotly anticipated next-generation camper carries over myriad exciting features from the concept shown last year, including twin sliding doors and a built-in tablet for the van’s various interior functions.

New Volkswagen California specifications

Based on the VW’s extended Multivan, rather than the forthcoming T7 Transporter, the California is 269mm longer than its predecessor. It gets a familiar look and a choice of two-tone paint options, and is available in more trims and layouts than ever before, with the top-spec Coast and Ocean models featuring a small kitchenette with a single-ring gas hob.

All versions of the California get the same dual-screen dashboard layout as the Volkswagen Multivan MPV, with the central display flanked on one side by a selection of buttons used to operate the pop-up roof. On the other, you’ll find the dash-mounted gear lever, positioned there to free-up space and allow for a walk-through cabin. There are only two seats up front, but they can swivel 180 degrees when the California is stationary.

Three versions of the new California will be offered in the UK, differing slightly to what was unveiled earlier this year. The California Beach kicks off the range with five seats (six seats will be offered in Europe) and a manual pop-up roof. All models get a raised bed in the roof that measures 2,054mm x 1,137mm.

Volkswagen California - rear22

Because the second row comprises three individual chairs, they can slide and fold independently; once folded, they can also be used as a table, with recesses to stop things like cups or food rolling around. The seats can also be lifted out to free up room for longer items such as bikes or surfboards.

This model gets a ‘compact mini-kitchen’ with a single-ring gas hob, cutlery drawer and storage module – all accessible from when the tailgate is open. The Beach also gets 16-inch alloy wheels and LED lights, as well as safety assistance kit like traffic-sign recognition, Park Assist and a rear-view camera.

Above this sits the California Coast, which gets that aforementioned kitchenette with toughened-glass worktop and gas ring hob, plus a sink, cabinets and a fridge. The last of those items has been adapted for the old model and now pulls out; the previous California featured a chest-like fridge next to the sink. The fresh water inlet is now housed in the back of the van rather than alongside the external power socket – possibly, joked a VW spokesperson, to stop owners filling their water tank with diesel, or vice versa.

The Coast has seating for four, rather than five, though head of design Albert Kirzinger has admitted that thanks to the base Multivan’s flexibility, there’s nothing stopping owners fitting a pair of extra chairs in the boot to make these versions part-time six seaters. Coast models get larger 17-inch wheels, three-zone climate control and an electro-hydraulic pop-up roof.

The final model at launch will be the all singing, all dancing California Ocean. This version gets “top-of-the-range cabin comfort” according to VW, with sustainable fabrics, embroidered ‘California’ detailing and heated front seats. You also get ambient lighting in the doors, kitchen and pop-up roof.

Volkswagen California - dash22

Up front, the Ocean gets Volkswagen’s Discover Pro Navigation system with real-time traffic information and route planning. There’s electric sliding doors and an electric tailgate, 18-inch wheels and matrix-LED lights.

New in the 2024 VW California is a five-inch iPad-style panel in the C-pillar, giving owners access to vehicle functions such as the roof mechanism and the interior lights. It also offers instant visibility of the van’s systems, such as fresh and waste water levels, plus the charge state of the auxiliary battery. VW’s pictures suggest campers will be able to live off grid for almost five days before needing to connect to an external power supply.

The small screen and all its services are also mirrored in the van’s smartphone app, allowing those in the top bunk to control things without even getting out of bed. We asked Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ CEO Carsten Intra whether this would give owners access to functions like the climate control to heat or cool the cabin remotely, but apparently this functionality isn’t yet possible.

New Volkswagen California engines

As mentioned, three engines will be offered at launch. The line-up kicks off with a choice of a 148bhp 2.0-litre TDI diesel, or 198bhp 2.0-litre TSI petrol – each with front-wheel drive. Later down the line, these motors will be joined by an all-wheel drive 242bhp eHybrid plug-in variant. VW hasn’t officially confirmed an electric range for this model, but CEO Intra previously said the PHEV will use “second-generation” plug-in technology with “a 21kWh battery” capable of up to 100km (62 miles) on a charge. This version will tow up to two tonnes.

Plans for a Volkswagen ID. Buzz-based camper are still ticking along, though Intra insisted the market would decide when the time was right for an all-electric California: “We are waiting for the customer response on that”, he told us.

The new California will go on sale imminently priced from around £65,000, with the fully loaded plug-in hybrid Ocean likely to command a premium of between £15k and £20k.

Making the most of the sunshine? These are the best summer cars...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

