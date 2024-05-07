New Volkswagen California camper is a plug-in hybrid home from home

Preliminary UK specifications for the all-new Multivan-based Volkswagen California have been revealed, with the full line-up set to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Three trims and three powertrains will be offered, and while prices are still to be determined, the iconic campervan should start from around £65,000.

Over 200,000 VW Californias have been built to date. The new version of the maker’s hotly anticipated next-generation camper carries over myriad exciting features from the concept shown last year, including twin sliding doors and a built-in tablet for the van’s various interior functions.

New Volkswagen California specifications

Based on the VW’s extended Multivan, rather than the forthcoming T7 Transporter, the California is 269mm longer than its predecessor. It gets a familiar look and a choice of two-tone paint options, and is available in more trims and layouts than ever before, with the top-spec Coast and Ocean models featuring a small kitchenette with a single-ring gas hob.

All versions of the California get the same dual-screen dashboard layout as the Volkswagen Multivan MPV, with the central display flanked on one side by a selection of buttons used to operate the pop-up roof. On the other, you’ll find the dash-mounted gear lever, positioned there to free-up space and allow for a walk-through cabin. There are only two seats up front, but they can swivel 180 degrees when the California is stationary.