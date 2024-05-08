Full range of electric VW campervans incoming, says CEO

The boss of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has revealed plans to extend the reach of its popular California brand, by launching an entire range of campers based on its next-generation electric vans. An ID. Buzz California is also in the works, but its viability apparently depends on “customer response”.

Speaking from the reveal of the all-new, T7 Multivan-based California, CEO Carsten Intra told Auto Express that every model in the popular California campervan range will eventually be reinvented for the electric era. The process could start within the next couple of years, in line with the brand’s plans to completely overhaul its commercial vehicle line-up.

“The new generation will be an all-electric model line, called Space,” Intra told us. “In the Space we are going to have the all-electric campervans – from the Grand California down to the smaller ones; the next generation will be a really huge step.

“From the second half of this decade we are going to have the Crafter [van] replaced, and then it will go step by step,” he said. “That will have camper versions as well – not the very first step, but for sure, we are going to do it.”

In contrast, Intra told us that preparations for an in-house camper converted version of the popular Volkswagen ID. Buzz are ongoing, but that they were waiting to determine customer appetite for the EV.