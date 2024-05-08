Last chance: have your say on ‘unfair’ PCNs and traffic fines before government consultation ends

It’s now your last chance to submit evidence to the government’s investigation into local councils potentially profiteering from traffic fines. The open call for evidence closes at midnight on 11 May and asks drivers to submit cases of what they believe to be “unfair” or “liberal” issuing of Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs).

Drivers can submit their evidence via a form on the gov.uk website; one can also write their submission via email, or post a letter to the Department for Transport’s Civil Traffic Enforcement team in London.

According to government data, in the year ending March 2022, roughly seven million PCNs were issued. Over 40,000 of these fines were appealed against, however, just under half (43 per cent) were overturned.

This has led many to believe that some councils are viewing violations such as stopping in a box junction, driving in a bus or cycle lane, or driving in a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) without a permit as an opportunity to boost revenue. With the majority of PCNs set at between £50 and £70 each, it has been suggested that the ‘profit motive’ could be a factor in the number of fines issued.

Last year the government announced its so-called ‘Plan for Drivers’, which largely centres around cracking down on what has been described as ‘unfair enforcement’. A recent study by the DfT found that, on average, 36,000 PCNs have been issued per Low Traffic Neighbourhood over the past few years, potentially racking up hundreds of thousands of pounds in fines.

In a statement, Secretary of State for Transport, Mark Harper, said: “Councils have powers to enforce traffic regulations in order to ensure that our roads are safe for all users and that people can move about without undue interference. They are not an alternative way for local councillors to raise taxes, or decide who gets to travel where. ”

He continued, encouraging “everyone with an interest to have [their] say and ensure [their] thoughts are taken into account.”

