More 20mph speed limits in Glasgow despite UK Government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’

Glasgow is the next UK city to implement 20mph speed limits, with just shy of 4,000 streets set to incorporate the new lower speed restrictions. There are already roughly 1,400 streets in Glasgow that enforce 20mph limits, however, a recent assessment of 5,740 streets – some already with 20mph restrictions – has concluded that an additional 3,868 streets should get the reduced speed limit.

Glasgow City Council approved plans all the way back in 2020 to introduce a city-wide 20mph speed limit rule, with a pledge to do so on almost every road by 2030. Furthermore, now-ex Scottish Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop, confirmed last year that the SNP will continue to go ahead with implementing 20mph speed limits in almost all “appropriate roads in built-up areas” by 2025.

The revised speed limits in Glasgow are set to be implemented in phases, with each requiring a Speed Limit Order. This regulatory process can take “between 12 and 18 months to complete”, meaning it’ll be quite some time before the whole of Glasgow gets the reduced limit. Councillor Angus Millar said the new restrictions are all about “creating safer streets and communities for all of us”. “A citywide 20mph speed limit will bring Glasgow in line with many other UK cities,” he continued. “[It’ll] help to create safer streets and communities for all of us, reducing the risk of accidents and the severity of injuries sustained”.

This comes as the Welsh Parliament succumbed to a backlash regarding its sweeping 20mph speed limit rules. Labour Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, admitted that “the guidance has to be corrected,” and confirmed that appropriate roads will be reverted back to 30mph in September.

The 20mph speed limit debate has also made its way to Westminster, too; Prime Minister Rishi Sunak only last year endorsed the Conservative Party’s new ‘Plan for Drivers’ which, among other things, aims to crack down on blanket 20mph speed limits by providing stronger guidance and ensuring such schemes are backed locally.

