Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

More 20mph speed limits in Glasgow despite UK Government’s ‘Plan for Drivers’

Almost 4,000 additional streets in Glasgow will get a 20mph speed limit, with introductions set to be phased

by: Tom Jervis
2 May 2024
20mph zone road sign

Glasgow is the next UK city to implement 20mph speed limits, with just shy of 4,000 streets set to incorporate the new lower speed restrictions. There are already roughly 1,400 streets in Glasgow that enforce 20mph limits, however, a recent assessment of 5,740 streets – some already with 20mph restrictions – has concluded that an additional 3,868 streets should get the reduced speed limit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Glasgow City Council approved plans all the way back in 2020 to introduce a city-wide 20mph speed limit rule, with a pledge to do so on almost every road by 2030. Furthermore, now-ex Scottish Transport Minister, Fiona Hyslop, confirmed last year that the SNP will continue to go ahead with implementing 20mph speed limits in almost all “appropriate roads in built-up areas” by 2025.

The revised speed limits in Glasgow are set to be implemented in phases, with each requiring a Speed Limit Order. This regulatory process can take “between 12 and 18 months to complete”, meaning it’ll be quite some time before the whole of Glasgow gets the reduced limit. Councillor Angus Millar said the new restrictions are all about “creating safer streets and communities for all of us”. “A citywide 20mph speed limit will bring Glasgow in line with many other UK cities,” he continued. “[It’ll] help to create safer streets and communities for all of us, reducing the risk of accidents and the severity of injuries sustained”.

This comes as the Welsh Parliament succumbed to a backlash regarding its sweeping 20mph speed limit rules. Labour Transport Secretary, Ken Skates, admitted that “the guidance has to be corrected,” and confirmed that appropriate roads will be reverted back to 30mph in September.

The 20mph speed limit debate has also made its way to Westminster, too; Prime Minister Rishi Sunak only last year endorsed the Conservative Party’s new ‘Plan for Drivers’ which, among other things, aims to crack down on blanket 20mph speed limits by providing stronger guidance and ensuring such schemes are backed locally.

Are you a fan of 20mph zones? Tell us your thoughts on the reversal in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used
Mercedes A-Class - front cornering
News

UK new car buyers love a Mercedes-Benz but Ford is favourite when used

Data from YouGov’s BrandIndex shows that Mercedes-Benz is a top choice with new car buyers, with used buyers favouring Ford
2 May 2024
On-street Electric Vehicle charging slips off the political agenda for 2 May polls
On-street EV charging
News

On-street Electric Vehicle charging slips off the political agenda for 2 May polls

Voters rate council support for EV owners poorly, but election candidates aren’t addressing the issue
1 May 2024
UK diesel car market to be “decimated” in 4 years, due to EV laws
Diesel pump
News

UK diesel car market to be “decimated” in 4 years, due to EV laws

Diesel car market share will fall to as little as three per cent in the next four years due to the “legislative direction” around zero-emissions vehic…
29 Apr 2024
Stable charging costs make EVs look cheaper as petrol prices rise
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger
News

Stable charging costs make EVs look cheaper as petrol prices rise

The cost of EV charging has remained consistent in the last month, despite surging prices of petrol and diesel.
29 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking
News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen
29 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway
Suzuki Swift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway

The latest Suzuki Swift offers generous standard kit along with impressive fuel economy; it’s our deal of the day for 29 April at £120 per month
29 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content