‘Secret’ UK courts are fast-tracking speeding fines say magistrates

Magistrates have accused courts of “fast-tracking” speeding fines, without reviewing all of the necessary pleas and evidence.

In a new 12-point set of recommendations, the UK’s Magistrates' Association called for ‘reform’ and “transparency” on the UK’s Single Justice Procedure, saying the “secret” way it operates can cause harm for “some of society’s most vulnerable people”.

The Single Justice Procedure (SJP) is the most common judiciary method in the UK, with over 40,000 criminal cases being handled this way each month. It generally covers most motoring offences including speeding, using your phone while driving, overtaking a cyclist dangerously, driving without insurance and running a red light. The courts also use the SJP for things like forgetting to pay your TV licence and travelling on public transport without a valid ticket.

In a nutshell, the SJP means that if one pleads guilty, they do not need to attend court. Those that do plead guilty will need to appear before a magistrate but those that forget to reply within 21 days of receiving the notice will immediately have their prosecution processed without a court hearing.

After some investigation, the Magistrates' Association has concluded that while the SJP “alleviates backlogs and minimises delays”, “a significant proportion [of magistrates] feel they do not always get as much time as they need to properly consider each case.”