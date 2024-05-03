AI drives major rise in car insurance fraud as criminals fake evidence

Scammers are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to doctor photographs in order to commit car insurance fraud. An investigation by Allianz, parent company of insurance firm Liverpool Victoria (LV=), has found that such cases across the entire insurance industry have risen by as much as 300 per cent in the last year, with new investment targeted at trying to identify such false claims.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Generative AI features on photo editing apps are more accessible than they’ve ever been, and crooks are utilising this technology in order to edit and then submit so-called ‘shallowfaked’ images and videos as evidence in fraudulent insurance claims.

One example of a doctored image given by LV= was submitted by a van driver who attempted to make it look as if their vehicle had damage on the front bumper. This image was submitted as part of a claim, which also contained an invoice of over £1,000 to cover ‘repairs’. The insurance firm’s anti-fraud team investigated this claim and found that the original unedited image was on the fraudster’s own social media profile, proving that the submitted photograph had been doctored.

Matt Crabtree heads up Allianz’s Financial Crime Intelligence & Investigation Strategy. He told Auto Express that “there is some fantastic technology out there, which is making our lives so much better in many ways. However, the sad reality is that fraudsters are using this same technology for their own illegal purposes”.