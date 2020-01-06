New MG2 previewed in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on the new baby MG2, with exclusive images previewing how the bargain hatch could look when it arrives in the UK next year.

We also have the lowdown on Fiat’s future plans, as the Italian brand goes concept car crazy with two Panda-inspired creations, a fastback, a pick-up truck and a camper.

Plus, we have all the latest on the next-generation Vauxhall Grandland SUV and an exclusive on why insurance bills are so high.

In the drives section we hit the road in the new Volkswagen Passat, try out the Fiat 600e in the UK and get behind the wheel of the all-electric MINI Countryman.

If that wasn’t enough we have a luxurious electric SUV showdown as the new Mercedes EQE SUV goes head-to-head with the BMW iX.

