Updated Ford Kuga uncovered in this week’s Auto Express
In Auto Express magazine this week we reveal the updated Ford Kuga and drive the all-new Peugeot 3008 for the first time
In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the heavily-updated Ford Kuga, which arrives with a bold new look and the addition of a rugged Active model.
We also hit the road in the new Peugeot E-3008 to see if the upmarket SUV is one of the best electric cars on sale right now.
Plus, we round-up all the stars from the Consumer Electronics Show and Tokyo Auto Salon, including two new concepts from Honda and the latest Toyota GR Yaris.
In the drives section we get behind the wheel of the new Aston Martin DB12, try out the Mercedes E-Class Estate and see if the Polestar 2 Performance is worth the money.
If that wasn’t enough we have an electric company car shoot-out as the new BMW i5 goes head-to-head with Audi e-tron GT.
