New Audi Q5 spotted again as full reveal looms later in 2024

From these latest spy shots we can see the new Audi Q5 will receive evolutionary styling rather than carve out a new design direction for Audi. It’s certainly recognisable as a Q5, but at the front the most obvious changes are thinner headlights and a smaller grille.

Globally, the Q5 was Audi’s most popular model in 2023. However, since the current generation model was launched in 2017, both BMW and Mercedes have launched all-new or heavily updated versions of their rival products - the X3 and GLC . Competition has broadened too, with all-electric premium SUVs looking to take the spotlight from the internal-combustion engined Q5.

The new 2024 Q5 has been spotted plenty of times already, even in hot SQ5 guise , but these latest images give us our best look yet - suggesting a full reveal is imminent. Reduced camouflage shows the design direction of the new car and while we’re yet to see inside, we have a good idea of what technology Audi’s revamped mid-size SUV will offer.

It may not have been the first Audi SUV, but the Q5 has established itself as a crucial model within the German firm’s line up and this year we’ll see a new third-generation Audi Q5 hit the road.

The side profile of the car suggests the windscreen rake may be a little sleeker to provide better aerodynamics and the angle of the rear window looks slightly shallower too - although we still expect the coupe-SUV Q5 Sportback body style to join the range later on. The single-exit exhaust is in contrast to the twin-exit systems we’ve seen on other test cars and, of course, the quad-tips on show with the SQ5. The rear lights are thinner than the outgoing car’s, taking inspiration from the Q4 e-tron, but without utilising a full-width light bar.

So exterior changes are fairly muted for the new Audi Q5 and we expect the new car to be around the same size as the old one, too. That shouldn’t come as a surprise though, given that we expect the 2024 Q5 to come with an updated version of the current car’s MLB evo platform.

The upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron will act as an all-electric alternative, leaving the Q5 to focus on internal-combustion engines and various hybrid options. A selection of 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol units with mild-hybrid technology is likely. We also expect Audi to increase the capacity of the Q5’s plug-in hybrid system, building on the current car’s 17.9kWh battery to improve the electric-only range of 39 miles. In comparison, the BMW X3 PHEV can offer around 30 miles of electric running with the new Mercedes GLC 300 e easily outdoing both with up to 80 miles.

While the new Audi Q5 sits on a different platform to the similar-sized Q6 e-tron, the interior of the ICE car could benefit from the technology introduced to the EV. In the Q6 e-tron there’s a three-screen layout with an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit in front of the driver, a 14.5-inch touchscreen in the middle and a 10.9-inch display for the passenger. Audi’s latest augmented reality head-up display seen on its newer models may also find its way on to the Q5.

Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car

The current Q5 starts from £48,850 and the SQ5 version has been taken off sale. With fresh technology and improved powertrains Audi may look to start pricing the third-generation Q5 at over £50,000 when it reaches us later this year.

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...