
Car Deal of the Day: brand-new VW ID.7 EV with 381-mile range for less than you’d expect

If you want an electric car that can go the distance, then maybe you should consider our Deal of the Day for 23 July

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Jul 2024
Volkswagen ID.7 - front cornering
  • Refined, practical all-electric saloon
  • Big 381-mile range 
  • £354 per month with £3,433 initial payment

The Volkswagen ID.7 is an impressive car in several respects, including its massive range figures which are among the longest offered by any EV sold in the UK. But the all-electric executive car is even more appealing at the moment, because it’s available for much less than you’d expect on a tempting lease deal

The £50k ID.7 Pro is being offered for £354 per month on a three-year Personal Contract Hire deal by The Leasing Guys through our parent site Carwow. The deal also requires a reasonable initial payment of £3,433, but includes annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year. If you want more than that, increasing the limit to 8,000 miles costs just £30 extra per month.

This particular ID.7 is powered by a 77kWh battery and offers a range of up to 381 miles. In other words, enough to go from Newcastle to Brighton on a single charge. And when the ID.7 does need charging, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes less than half-an-hour thanks to the car’s 170kW maximum charging speed.

Driving the rear wheels is a 282bhp electric motor, which packs enough of a punch for 0-62mph in 6.5 seconds. The e-motor also delivers 545Nm of torque that allows for effortless acceleration. Overall the ID.7 is a comfortable car to drive with impressive levels of refinement.

Match trim is the only option for the ID.7, but drivers shouldn’t be crying out for more kit as every model features LED headlights, 15-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an augmented-reality head-up display, wireless smartphone charging pad, heated front seats and keyless access. Driver assistance systems onboard include adaptive cruise control, lane change assist and driver drowsiness monitoring.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

