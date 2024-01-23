New 2024 Audi Q5: prices, specs and exclusive details of next-generation premium SUV

Previewed by our exclusive image, the third-generation Audi Q5 will get a set of subtle styling tweaks including a wider, flatter grille and slimmer headlights. We’ll also see the implementation of Audi’s two-dimensional four-ring logo on the front and rear, but the updated car is expected to remain a recognisable part of the Q5 lineage, rather than debuting a dramatic redesign.

There won't be an electric version of the next Q5, with that role essentially being played by the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron . This will allow the new Q5 to focus on internal-combustion engines and various hybrid options, helping it appeal to existing Q5 customers as well as those not yet ready to make the switch to a full EV.

Since the current generation model was launched in 2017, BMW , Lexus and Mercedes have launched all-new or heavily updated versions of their rival premium mid-size SUVs , the X3 , NX and GLC . Competition has broadened too, with similarly upmarket EVs like the Lexus RZ looking to take the spotlight from the internal-combustion engined Q5.

The Audi Q5 is a crucial model in the German brand’s line-up and was its best-selling model globally in 2023, which makes the arrival of the new third-generation Q5 later this year all the more significant.

The side profile of the car suggests the windscreen rake may be a little sleeker to provide better aerodynamics and the angle of the rear window looks slightly shallower too – although a coupe-SUV Q5 Sportback body style will be part of the range as well.

It’s inside where we’re likely to see the biggest departure from the old car. The Mk3 Q5 is expected to lift its cabin from the Q6 e-tron, meaning a dual-screen layout for the infotainment and digital instrument cluster, plus an additional display ahead of the passenger. This third screen will come with an ‘active privacy mode’ to prevent the driver from being distracted at the wheel.

Other tech highlights for the new Q5 are likely to include an augmented reality head-up display, plus a self-learning AI voice assistant. Safety will be paramount, of course, with the new SUV utilising Audi’s full suite of assistance systems and semi-autonomous drive functions.

Powertrains and platform

The Mk3 Q5 will sit on Audi’s new PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) architecture. This setup will also underpin the brand’s A4 successor, which will be badged as the Audi A5 when it arrives in the summer.

The Q5 will continue to be offered with petrol, diesel and TFSI e plug-in hybrid powertrains – the latter of which will most likely have a zero-emission range in excess of 60 miles. That’ll help keep it competitive, though it’ll need an even bigger battery to match the quoted 80-mile range of the latest Mercedes GLC 300 e.

A 400bhp Audi SQ5 will be shown at the same time as the standard SUV, though we’re of the understanding Audi will continue to refrain from offering its popular family SUV with an RS badge.

Pricing and launch date

The current Q5 starts from £48,850 and the SQ5 version has been taken off sale. With fresh technology and improved powertrains Audi may look to start pricing the third-generation Q5 at over £50,000 when it reaches us later this year.

