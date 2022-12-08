New Tesla Model 2: CEO Elon Musk reaffirms affordable, entry-level electric car will arrive in 2025

Tesla’s long awaited affordable, entry-level electric car – commonly referred to as the Tesla Model 2 – is on track to arrive in the first half of 2025. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, reaffirmed this timeline during the company’s latest financial results call.

It’s possible we might get our first proper look at the eagerly anticipated EV very soon, as Musk said: “We postponed the Robotaxi product unveil by a couple of months to 10 October. This is because I wanted to make some important changes that I think will improve the Robotaxi – the main thing we’re going to show – and we’re also going to show off a couple of other things.”

“So moving it back a few months allowed us to improve the Robotaxi, as well as add in a couple of other things for the product unveil.”

The timing would make sense, as presentation slides for investors reveal that Tesla’s more affordable model will enter production in the first half of 2025. It’s set to utilise elements of the company’s next-generation platform with some from its existing architectures, and will be built on the same production lines as its current vehicle lineup.

Tesla admits this approach won’t allow for as much cost reduction as was previously predicted, but will enable the company to “Prudently grow our vehicle volumes in a more capex efficient manner during uncertain times”. Adding, “This should help us fully utilise our current expected maximum capacity of close to three million vehicles, enabling more than 50% growth over 2023 production before investing in new manufacturing lines”.