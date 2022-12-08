Tesla Model 2: Robotaxi takes entry-level model’s place

After several years of speculation, the long-awaited Model 2 has been axed –- though a similar-sized replacement of sorts has been found in Tesla’s new Robotaxi.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, previously announced an affordable, entry-level electric car would join the American firm’s ranks by the first half of 2025, - dubbed ‘Model 2’. The reveal of the Robotaxi in October confirmed however that Tesla would not be making the Model 2, with Musk branding the proposed $25,000 car “pointless”.

There’s no word on if the Robotaxi will come to the UK and given it was revealed without a steering wheel (to showcase its autonomous functionality) it may not adhere to new law changes in Britain over full self-driving cars. The base Model 3 at £39,990 will continue to be Tesla’s entry-level car here in the UK.

Tesla Model 2: exclusive images

One official teaser image of the new ‘baby Tesla’ was released. It was shared in 2023 at an annual shareholder meeting, and shows the curving roofline of a car with similar design cues to those of the existing Model Y SUV and Model 3 saloon.

Our exclusive images interpreted Tesla’s existing line-up and teaser images in a scaled-down format, to show how a baby Tesla Model 2 model could look. A dDesign language taken from the Model Y SUV was expected as were the thinner headlights seen on the updated Model 3.