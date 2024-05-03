Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!

The latest iteration of Britain’s iconic supermini is is our Car Deal of the Day for 3 May

by: Ellis Hyde
3 May 2024
MINI Cooper - front static
  • Retro styling and tech-filled interior
  • Loads of kit
  • £195 a month with £1,997 initial payment

The new MINI Cooper is so new we’ve not even had a chance to drive it yet, but that wouldn’t stop us from snapping up this remarkable deal being offered by our parent company Carwow for the iconic, British-built supermini.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal for the brand-new MINI costs just £195 a month, with an initial payment of £1,997. The deal includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which is plenty if you’re only going to drive the MINI around town.

But the limit can be increased to 8,000 miles per year for an additional £15 per month. Alternatively, you may want a longer lease, and a three-year agreement costs just £13 extra a month. 

The styling might still be rooted in the 1960s, but the new MINI’s interior is filled with the latest tech 2024 has to offer. The centrepiece is an ultra-slim 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen that serves as both the instrument panel and infotainment display. Occasionally you’ll see MINI’s ‘digital companion’, Spike the dog, pop up as he’s the avatar for the onboard virtual assistant.

Drivers also get to choose from seven ‘MINI Experiences Modes’: Core, Green and Go-Kart – rather than normal, eco and sport – plus more unique Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance modes. These change the graphics on the screen, as well as the steering weight or throttle response.

Even though this is an entry-level MINI Cooper Classic trim model, the kit list includes LED Headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, the circular OLED display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, heated steering wheel and safety features like lane-departure and ‘safe-exit’ warnings.

This MINI Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 154bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and good for 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds. The motor can also return up to 47.9mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the new MINI Cooper Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: petrol-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid for £250 a month
Toyota Yaris Cross - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: petrol-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross hybrid for £250 a month

The effortlessly fuel efficient hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 May
2 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-30 EV is a cool, quirky electric runabout for £222 a month
Mazda MX-30 - front
News

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-30 EV is a cool, quirky electric runabout for £222 a month

The MX-30 feels like a premium offering and at this price, it qualifies as our Deal of the Day for 1 May
1 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front corner driving
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!

Vauxhall is offering a Corsa or Mokka EV for less than the equivalent petrol car on identical terms
30 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway
Suzuki Swift - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: only £120 a month to put a Suzuki Swift on your driveway

The latest Suzuki Swift offers generous standard kit along with impressive fuel economy; it’s our deal of the day for 29 April at £120 per month
29 Apr 2024

Most Popular

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
New Kia Picanto facelift is still one of the cheapest cars on sale
Kia Picanto facelift - front
News

New Kia Picanto facelift is still one of the cheapest cars on sale

The facelifted Kia Picanto city car has arrived and starts at £15,595
1 May 2024
New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets
Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - front
News

New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets

Practicality and a sporty appeal are both on the agenda for Toyota’s new pick up truck
1 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content