Car Deal of the Day: brand new, super chic MINI Cooper for less than £200 a month!

Retro styling and tech-filled interior

Loads of kit

£195 a month with £1,997 initial payment

The new MINI Cooper is so new we’ve not even had a chance to drive it yet, but that wouldn’t stop us from snapping up this remarkable deal being offered by our parent company Carwow for the iconic, British-built supermini.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year lease deal for the brand-new MINI costs just £195 a month, with an initial payment of £1,997. The deal includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which is plenty if you’re only going to drive the MINI around town.

But the limit can be increased to 8,000 miles per year for an additional £15 per month. Alternatively, you may want a longer lease, and a three-year agreement costs just £13 extra a month.

The styling might still be rooted in the 1960s, but the new MINI’s interior is filled with the latest tech 2024 has to offer. The centrepiece is an ultra-slim 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen that serves as both the instrument panel and infotainment display. Occasionally you’ll see MINI’s ‘digital companion’, Spike the dog, pop up as he’s the avatar for the onboard virtual assistant.

Drivers also get to choose from seven ‘MINI Experiences Modes’: Core, Green and Go-Kart – rather than normal, eco and sport – plus more unique Personal, Vibrant, Timeless and Balance modes. These change the graphics on the screen, as well as the steering weight or throttle response.

Even though this is an entry-level MINI Cooper Classic trim model, the kit list includes LED Headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, the circular OLED display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated steering wheel, rear-view camera, heated steering wheel and safety features like lane-departure and ‘safe-exit’ warnings.

This MINI Cooper C is powered by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 154bhp and 230Nm of torque. It’s mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and good for 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds. The motor can also return up to 47.9mpg.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the new MINI Cooper Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...